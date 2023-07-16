Texas Senate Race Heats Up as State Sen. Gutierrez Enters Democratic Primary

video by @fox4news

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for the Texas Senate seat, with State Sen. Roland Gutierrez throwing his hat into the race against Dallas Congressman Colin Allred. Analysts suggest Allred may initially edge ahead due to his perceived moderate stance among Democratic and potentially disheartened Republican voters. Both candidates will need to successfully express their party loyalty, potentially navigating tricky waters owing to previous inconsistent voting records.

In the early stages, Sen. Gutierrez's popularity soared following the Uvalde tragedy but needs to expand his position on a variety of issues to avoid appearing as a single-issue candidate. There's anticipation that the Cruz campaign will pit the two Democratic contenders against each other aiming to highlight who demonstrates more extreme leftist ideologies. Both Gutierrez and Allred need to put in significant effort to potentially overcome a likability deficit from current incumbent Ted Cruz and claim victory in the general election.