Texas Senate Race Heats Up as State Sen. Gutierrez Enters Democratic Primary

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for the Texas Senate seat, with State Sen. Roland Gutierrez throwing his hat into the race against Dallas Congressman Colin Allred. Analysts suggest Allred may initially edge ahead due to his perceived moderate stance among Democratic and potentially disheartened Republican voters. Both candidates will need to successfully express their party loyalty, potentially navigating tricky waters owing to previous inconsistent voting records.

In the early stages, Sen. Gutierrez's popularity soared following the Uvalde tragedy but needs to expand his position on a variety of issues to avoid appearing as a single-issue candidate. There's anticipation that the Cruz campaign will pit the two Democratic contenders against each other aiming to highlight who demonstrates more extreme leftist ideologies. Both Gutierrez and Allred need to put in significant effort to potentially overcome a likability deficit from current incumbent Ted Cruz and claim victory in the general election.

Dallas, TX

Joaquín Zihuatanejo's Emotional Tribute Reflects on Santos Rodriguez's Tragic End

Dallas Poet Laureate Joaquín Zihuatanejo transformed the tragic incident of Santos Rodriguez – a 12-year-old child who lost his life dramatically in police custody 50 years ago into an emotive call for justice. His soul-stirring poetry attempted to resurrect Santos in every listener's consciousness, underscoring the stark brutality underlying this act of violence. Zihuatanejo not only became a bearer of words but aimed to be a conduit for Santos' unspoken narrative.

Tarrant County, TX

Heatwave in Tarrant County: Four Deaths and the Community's Response

Tarrant County has seen four heat-related deaths this month, as the brutal July heatwave continues to affect the region. Both indoor and outdoor conditions have proven deadly, as two victims succumbed to heat-related illness due to failed air conditioning units in their homes, and the other two resulted from over-exposure while working outside. The fatalities sadly highlight the risks of extreme heat to vulnerable populations such as senior citizens.

Dallas, TX

Jamie Foxx Expresses Gratitude as He Recuperates; Dismisses Health-Related Rumors Post-Hospitalization

After a recent health scare, well-renowned actor and BetMGM brand ambassador, Jamie Foxx, had quelled rising rumors about his health condition, assuring fans that he is neither blind nor paralyzed. In a heartfelt video posted on social media platforms, Foxx expressed his deepest gratitude for the enormous support received during his difficult times. He also revealed that he was contemplating his survival at one point but persevered with his family's support and his fans' continued prayers.

Texas State

Castro Appeals to Biden Administration Over Border Practices

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro is urging President Biden to address serious allegations of inhumane treatment happening at the Texas border. These allegations have originated from an internal document authored by a state trooper cum medic, pointing out what he believes to be significant misconduct.

Texas State

Rep. Tony Gonzales Advocates for Immigration Reform Through the HIRE Act on 'Face the Nation'

Texas Representative, Tony Gonzales, has started a new bipartisan effort for immigration reform through the introduction of the HIRE Act. This legislation, with support from both Democrats and Republicans, proposes changes to work visas, extending their validity from one to three years, and streamlining the application process. It has been supported by 17 Congress members and backed by over 30 external groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and American Farm Bureau.

Dallas, TX

Dallas Pastor Frederick Haynes III Steps into Reverend Jesse Jackson's Shoes

Dallas pastor Frederick Haynes III, the succeeding leader of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, speaks out about bearing the mantle passed on from Reverend Jesse Jackson. Reverend Jackson's personal selection for the role, Haynes revealed he had been in discussions regarding this monumental succession with Jackson for nearly five years. Their dialogue, which began at an NAACP convention, took a definitive turn earlier this year.

Dallas, TX

Respite from Heat Expected in DFW, Beware of Ozone Alert

Sunday brings a brief respite from recent heat in DFW with temperatures expected to settle in the more manageable mid-90s. The morning conditions are notably cooler than previous days with humidity levels dropping, contributing to a pleasant atmosphere. However, this reprieve is fleeting, with a high of significant 96 degrees anticipated later in the day.

Ellis County, TX

Ellis County Detention Officer Arrested on Charges of Smuggling Contraband

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office publicly confirmed the arrest of Quadtavius Donalson, one of their detention officers, on charges of smuggling contraband into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. This severe breach of public trust highlighted the violation of the department's strict no-tolerance policy against employee misconduct. Donalson confessed to his criminal undertaking, which led to his immediate dismissal, reiterating the department's commitment to integrity and legal compliance.

Eastland County, TX

Eastland County Deputy Killed in Line of Duty: A Tribute to his Last Stand

The law enforcement community in Eastland County is facing a tragic loss as a highly experienced law enforcement officer, Deputy David Bosecker, was killed, responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to multiple reports, Bosecker arrived first at the scene where the suspect immediately began shooting. Despite the swift backup from other deputies, Bosecker was fatally hit.

Dallas, TX

Dramatic Increase in Pilot Contracts: American Airlines Matches United with $9 Billion Proposal

In a significant move, American Airlines updated its pilot contract to a strikingly high value of $9 billion, aiming to echo a similar recent arrangement made by United Airlines. This updated offer not only boosts pilot salaries, but also encompasses a ratification bonus, paid sick leave, life insurance, and other benefits.

Dallas, TX

Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures to DFW Area

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is bracing for a significant heatwave, set to commence early this week with temperatures forecasted to soar into the triple digits. This sudden temperature hike is attributed to a high-pressure dome moving eastward, likely to saturate the region with a wave of warm, moist air. Moreover, a rising southerly wind is expected to contribute to the intensifying heat and humidity.

Dallas, TX

Battling Online 'Junk Fees': Measures and Precautions

For many consumers, the final stage of an online purchase can reveal a nasty surprise: 'junk fees'. Often unexplained at the point of sale, these hidden charges can dramatically inflate the cost of goods and services, eliciting anger and confusion. Recently, the government has started cooperating with major companies to attempt to mitigate the effect of these charges through increasing transparency surrounding purchase costs.

Dallas, TX

Dallas Murder-for-Hire Case Takes an Unexpected Turn: High School Sweethearts in Center of Life Insurance Fraud Scheme

Opening statements are set to commence in the unprecedented Dallas murder for hire trial, with former boyfriend of Jennifer Faith, Darrin Lopez, standing accused. Lopez, a former soldier, drove from Nashville to Dallas with a detailed plot to kill Jennifer's husband, Jamie Faith, the plan allegedly masterminded by Jennifer herself.

Dallas, TX

Heatwave Continues for DFW: Triple-Digit Temperatures Predicted

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) residents can expect the continuation of a scorching summer as triple-digit temperatures are predicted through July and potentially extending into August. Immediate forecasts hint at a peak in summer heat, following a period of fluctuating temperatures that have ranged between 88 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit this month. Despite brief periods of cool-down, particularly over weekends, the overall temperature for July has been higher than usual.

Eastland County, TX

Tragedy in Eastland County: Deputy David Bosecker Killed in the Line of Duty

A profound tragedy emerged in Eastland County where beloved Deputy David Bosecker of the Sheriff's Office was fatally shot in the line of duty. Deputy Bosecker was responding to a domestic disturbance when he was shot and killed. The incident took place near Hwy. 183, in the vicinity of Cisco and Rising Star. Deputy Bosecker, who had given more than two decades of service to law enforcement, was known for his dedication, humor, and popularity among his colleagues.

Mckinney, TX

Hot Air Balloon's Unexpected Landing Causes Chaos on U.S. Highway 75

An extraordinary scene unfolded on Saturday when a hot air balloon descended unusually onto an access road along the U.S. Highway 75 near Eldorado Parkway in McKinney, Texas, causing disruptions among the drivers.

Fort Worth, TX

A New Era for Fort Worth: Iconic Berry Theater Demolished to House Comprehensive Health Clinic

The historic Berry Theater, an essential part of Fort Worth's cultural heritage and one of the initial venues to screen Spanish-language films, recently faced its final act. The theater’s demolition, necessitated by the deteriorating state of the building despite efforts to salvage it, marked a moment of melancholy for local residents.

Dallas, TX

Jamie Foxx's Heartfelt Message on Recent Hospitalization and Health Scare

Jamie Foxx, renowned actor and singer, recently broke his silence about his hospitalization with a stirring video posted on Instagram. He chose to keep the specifics of his medical challenge private until now, emphasizing that his intention was to prevent unnecessary worry among his fans. In the video, Foxx squashes rumors about being blind or paralyzed, and expressed gratitude for the enduring support received from fans and his family, including his daughter and sister.

Mesquite, TX

Mesquite Community Eases Back-to-School Burden With School Supplies Drive

As the new school year approaches amidst continuous inflation, New Light Church in Mesquite steps up to aid the community through their back-to-school supply drive. The event attracted families in droves, with many voicing their gratitude for the timely support in the face of economic hardships. Deacon Devin Turner emphasized the event's importance giving parents relief during such challenging times.

Dallas, TX

Rev. Haynes: A Servant-Leader Ascends to the Helm of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

An era has ended and a new day has dawned at the civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition as Reverend Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III takes over from the organization's founder, Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., marking a significant shift in leadership. Rev. Haynes is credited with a robust lineage of activism, leading the Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, demonstrating a commitment to fighting for equality and social justice.

