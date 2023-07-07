Grapevine Lake Death Investigation Underway After Discovery of Woman's Body with Traumatic Injuries

video by @Wfaa8

An unsettling discovery was made around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Grapevine Lake where a woman's body was seen floating near the spillway, caught by a passerby in their vehicle. Grapevine police, upon arrival, verified they discovered visible signs of trauma inconsistent with causes of death by drowning. Notably, the duration the body was in the water remains unknown and a full investigation has been launched.

The police department is seeking assistance from the public and has encouraged anyone with information to contact them. The surrounding area continues to be searched for potential evidence while the medical examiner is working to confirm the woman's identity and her cause of death.

