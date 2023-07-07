Fort Worth, TX

Remains of Woman Missing for 17 Years Identified in North Texas: Ex-Boyfriend's Involvement in Further Scrutiny

After 17 years of continued search efforts, the remains of Taalibah Fatin Bint Islam, who disappeared from Fort Worth when she was just 20, have been finally identified.

The remains were discovered near the railroad tracks along South Hughes Avenue, confirmed the Fort Worth police.

Islam's family had reported her abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Revill, who claimed that Islam had left their child with him and never returned.

Revill is currently serving a life sentence for the abduction of his other ex-girlfriend, Typhenie Johnson, who disappeared a decade after Islam.

Johnson’s clothes were found in Revill’s parents' yard, yet she remains missing.

The link between the two missing cases has brought the grieving families together, deepening their shared anguish.

Despite Revill’s life sentence, he has not been charged in Islam's case.

The Fort Worth authorities are still discussing potential charges.

Islamic family prepares to lay her to rest, the search for Johnson continues, as both families hold onto hope.

