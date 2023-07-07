North Texas Couple Seeks Information on Vandals Using Fireworks as Destructive Tool

video by @Wfaa8

A North Texas couple has begged for help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a shocking act of vandalism, which involved throwing a firework into a vehicle. The car, which belonged to the woman visiting her partner, was parked outside their home when the incident took place on the evening of July 3, around 9 PM. The couple was hosting a small gathering in their backyard when a quiet evening was disturbed by a sudden loud bang and the sight of flames and smoke.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the couple shared the doorbell video of the event, hoping someone might identify the perpetrators. However, the motivation behind the attack remains unclear, with the owners speculating it may have been a prank that went drastically wrong. Despite the ongoing investigation by the Arlington Police and a $500 cash reward being offered by the couple, the suspects, believed to be young and travelling in a light-coloured crossover SUV, have yet to be identified.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Arlington Police looking for two people seen on video throwing fireworks into a Jeep