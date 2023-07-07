Manhunt Underway for Two Robbery Suspects in Plano

video by @Wfaa8

Plano police are currently conducting a manhunt for a pair of armed robbery suspects believed to be involved in a gun sale incident. The suspects evaded officers, fleeing in opposite directions, which necessitated a heightened search operation.

Residents around the Collin Creek Mall, particularly those near K Ave. and East Plano Parkway, and 10th St. and Jay are advised to remain indoors. Anyone in the area who observes any suspicious activities is urged to promptly call 911.