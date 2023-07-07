Investigation into Dallas County Payroll Discrepancies Underway

video by @Wfaa8

The U.S. Department of Labor has initiated an enquiry into the alleged payroll issues troubling Dallas County employees for roughly the past ten weeks. Following an update of their payroll software, employees have been suffering from problems such as missing or incorrect paychecks, underpayment for holidays, and miscalculation of paid time off. In one severe case, a deputy was wrongly taken to court following inaccuracies in child support deductions.

County authorities, while committed to tackling the issue, are warned to expedite correcting the pay records as these payroll errors have caused significant disruptions to normal functioning, with hands-on decks needed to fix the scandal. The Chief of the county has reiterated the importance of employees being paid fully and punctually, and has pledged full cooperation with the Department of Labor to resolve the predicament.