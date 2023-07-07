Fort Worth Hero: Father Shields Daughter During Mass Shooting

video by @fox4news

A heroic father, Daron Rutherford, was shot while protecting his daughter during a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas. When gunfire began during a large gathering, Rutherford instinctively shielded his 16-year-old daughter behind a vehicle. Unable to move after being hit, he was captured in a distressing video asking for assistance before emergency services arrived to rush him to surgery.

The mass shooting, which occurred in the aftermath of Independence Day celebrations, resulted in three fatalities and eight wounded persons. Among the deceased were 22-year-old Cynthia Santos, 18-year-old Paul Willis, and recent graduate from Weatherford High School, 18-year-old Gabriella Navarrete.

So far, no arrests have been made by the police despite clear CCTV footage. With a few leads to pursue, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes appealed to the community for any information related to the heinous crime.

Rutherford, who is still recovering in the hospital, considers himself extremely fortunate despite the ordeal. Speaking from his hospital bed, he said, 'I guess it didn’t go in a whole different direction'.

