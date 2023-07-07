Carrollton Drug Dealer Admits to Selling Lethal Fentanyl Dose to Minor

video by @fox4news

A 23-year-old narcotics supplier has confessed to distributing a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 13-year-old middle school student from Carrollton, who tragically passed away due to overdose. Identified as the first instance where a local dealer has openly admitted to authorities of selling a fatal dose to a minor, this marked a significant shift in the ongoing probe into a dangerous drug ring linked to multiple youth overdose fatalities.

The perpetrator had knowingly engaged in communication with the minor victim, providing her explicit instructions on how to use the fatal substances. The calamitous effects of his actions materialised in December, with the discovery of the child's lifeless body in her Carrollton home. Despite knowing her age, the dealer continued his deadly transactions, instructing the underage girl to erase their conversation records and interact only via specific secretive methods on popular social platforms. The tragic passing was attributed to a deadly mixture of potent fentanyl and cough medicine.