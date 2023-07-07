Podcast Focusing on Positive Stories Launched by Mental Health Champions

video by @fox4news

Jacob and Ashley Schick, renowned mental health advocates known for supporting veterans and individuals battling with PTSD, have introduced a new podcast dedicated to spreading positivity. This revelation was made amid a discussion with Shaun Rabb in his 'Here & Now' series on FOX 4.

Titled 'The Good Stuff', the podcast transcends conventional themes by covering a wide array of stories from diverse backgrounds. The aim is to inspire listeners and champion positivity amidst the ease of finding negativity in today's media. The Schicks are committed to driving home the message of hope and love for life, encouraging deeper connections among all.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Here & Now: The Good Stuff Podcast