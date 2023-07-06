Meta's New App 'Threads' Challenges Twitter: A Strategic Launch Backed by 30 Million Users

video by @Wfaa8

Renowned tech giant Meta, owner of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has officially launched 'Threads,' a novel platform set to contest Twitter's dominance in the short form social media market. Underscored by an impressive debut, Threads has seen an influx of 30 million users, largely accredited to its innovative launch approach. The application debuted on Wednesday night and succeeded in attracting more than five million users within the initial four hours post-launch.

Prominent celebrities have embraced Threads, creating a buzz and boosting its popularity. The app's marketing strategy cleverly utilizes its existing user base, as it permits members to subscribe using their Instagram accounts thereby creating a readymade audience. Threads present a digitally friendly public sphere aimed at engaging conversations, with a video limit of five minutes for users aged 16 and below, alongside a 500-character restraint for posts. The ease of transition from Instagram to Threads adds to its allure, attracting potential Twitter users yearning for a new experience. With backing from Meta, and its user-friendly design coupled with a seamless transition process, industry experts speculate Threads could prove a formidable adversary to existing Twitter competition.