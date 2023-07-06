Record-Breaking Consecutive Heatwaves Signal Rising Climate Alarm

video by @Wfaa8

Earth has experienced its three hottest days in recorded history, marking an unprecedented level of consistent high temperatures. Driven by the combined effects of the El Nino phenomenon and long-term climate change, this heat surge has led to a notable rise in the global temperature average above that typically seen at this time of year.

Alarming trends indicate an ascending pattern of annual temperatures, with further spikes predicted as El Nino heightens. Climate change effects are amplified through extreme weather events, induced by the heat and increased atmospheric moisture levels. This escalating climate emergency necessitates urgent global action to lessen impacts and protect our planet.