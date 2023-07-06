Klein, Texas Boarding Facility Under Fire for Leaving Dogs in Dangerous Heat

video by @Wfaa8

A pet boarding center located in Spring, Texas has come under fire following serious allegations of leaving dogs in excessive heat conditions. Houston area residents are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter, following the hospitalization of three dogs and the tragically avoidable death of another due to heatstroke.

The center has reportedly seen at least two such incidents, with one involving a nine-year-old English bulldog, Hal, who had to undergo a strenuous emergency treatment after hours of exposure to severe heat. Only five days later, two more dogs, Lucy and Einstein, were reportedly left at 10 a.m. for a restroom break and were inadvertently exposed to temperatures potentially in excess of 109 degrees Fahrenheit, leading to Lucy's fatal heatstroke.

The owners, apart from demanding an explanation, have also requested access to surveillance footage of the incidents. The facility in question has yet to react to these allegations and requests for comments.

