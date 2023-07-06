Record-Setting Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $590 Million while Mega Millions Emerges as Viable Fortune Option

video by @Wfaa8

The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to swell, without a winner since Wednesday, and now stands at a staggering $590 million for the approaching Saturday's draw. Moreover, not all hopes are being placed on the Powerball alone; the Mega Millions drawing presents an alternate path to fortune, featuring a sizable $427 million jackpot as a potential windfall.

The Powerball is famously played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands while the next highly anticipated drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday. Powerball jackpot chasers will be looking to replicate the fortune of an Auburn, Washington resident who recently bagged $754.6 million last March. As anticipation builds, lotto enthusiasts are gearing up for a drawn-out week of potential millionaire-level paydays on offer.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

