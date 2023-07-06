Dangerous 'Forever Chemicals' Found in Almost Half of U.S. Tap Water

video by @Wfaa8

A recent U.S Geological Survey report has issued alarming findings, revealing that nearly 45% of U.S. tap water may contain hazardous 'forever chemicals.' These substances have been linked to potential negative health impacts, such as cancer, decreased fertility, and thyroid disease. The study represents a major concern over U.S. drinking water safety and quality.

In the study, scientists collected water samples from 76 private and public sources, discovering at least one forever chemical in each case. The study estimates 4% of water samples contain these chemicals, yet fears the true number of affected individuals may be much higher. These striking findings have prompted calls for a comprehensive review and improvement of water supply systems and standards across the nation.