Allegedly Missing Man Returns Home: Houston Police Deceived by Mother-Son Duo

video by @Wfaa8

In an unexpected twist, the Houston police have now confirmed that Rudy Farias, who was reportedly missing for the last eight years, had merely run away and returned home the very next day. Despite the consistent narrative presented by Farias' mother, Janie Santana, since 2015 that her son was missing, investigations revealed that the mother-son duo had deceived the police by using fake names and birth dates.

Although it was speculated that Farias, who was found sleeping outside a church last week, might have been a victim of sexual abuse, the Houston Police Department (HPD) found no evidence to support these allegations. While it's illegal to use fake identification, the mother and son have not had charges brought against them. The District Attorney is awaiting a definitive conclusion to the investigation. Meanwhile, Farias has returned to live with his mother as further investigations proceed.