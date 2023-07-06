Remains of Missing Woman Identified After 17 Years: Family Speaks Out

video by @Wfaa8

After a mystery enduring nearly two decades, the family of Taalibah Fatin Bint Islam finally has some closure. Fort Worth authorities recently announced that the remains found on March 2, 2023, on S. Hughes Avenue are those of Islam, who went missing in October 2006. At the time of her disappearance, she was just 20 years old and her family has spent the intervening years tirelessly searching for her.

Within this tragic discovery, details of Islam's tumultuous past have resurfaced, including an abusive relationship. Police interviewed her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who is currently serving a life sentence for the kidnapping of another woman in 2019. Fort Worth police have not yet confirmed whether charges will be pressed in relation to Islam's case. This discovery has brought renewed attention and a heartbreaking close to a long-standing local mystery.