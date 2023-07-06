Pleas for Safety Measures Amplify Following Triple Drownings at Lewisville Lake

video by @fox4news

In a tragic series of events, three people drowned at Lewisville Lake within the timespan of just three days. A 19-year-old man, whose drowning marked the third incident of the week, had gone swimming with his friends at the Highland Village Swim Beach and swam out to the line of red buoys before succumbing.

Earlier that week, another teenager, Carlos Munoz, and a 45-year-old man met a similar fate. Munoz, having been swimming at a different beach area, went under near a buoy, possibly tangled in ropes. The older man, on a day-long cruise with friends, plunged into the water for a swim from a pontoon anchored mid-lake and also failed to resurface. Neither victim was equipped with a life jacket.

These incidents have thrown the spotlight on water safety and underlined the need for awareness of personal capabilities in swimming. Authorities have stressed on the imperative nature of life jackets with one game warden noting, 'If you wear a life jacket, this is not going to happen'.

These heartrending affairs prompted urgent calls for improved water safety education and the wearing of life jackets, with officials pointing out the deceptive simplicity of these fatal occurrences - the victims were 'just swimming'.

