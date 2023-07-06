Exciting Weekend Events: WNBA Faceoff, Gold Cup Quarterfinals, and Outdoor Library Event

video by @cityofarlington

This weekend at Arlington is teeming with thrilling events for locals and tourists. A delightful day at the 'Library on the Lawn' is scheduled for Friday, 6 PM at the East, featuring an array of lawn games, musical performances, and arts and crafts sessions.

In sports, the WNBA team, the Wings, will challenge the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in an eagerly awaited match at the College Park Center on Friday at 7 PM. For additional details or to purchase tickets, visit the Wings' official webpage.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] 2023 WNBA season: Opening weekend schedule, matchups, TV channel, live stream, times, how to watch online