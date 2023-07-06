Dallas, TX

Exceptional Rise in Vehicle Sales in 2023, Fueled by Prominent Performance of Key Automakers

A significant surge in vehicle sales was reported for the first half of 2023, reaching approximately 7.7 million new vehicles sold across the United States. Leading automakers such as Ford, Honda, and Chevrolet showed particularly strong performance.

Notably, Ford achieved an 11% increase in second-quarter sales driven by its gas-powered trucks and hybrid models. Data from Cox Automotive Industry Insights projected a general annual increase of 11.6%, indicating a promising outlook for the automotive market in the following months.

