Plano, TX

Prestonwood Christian Academy Mourns Passing of Senior Athletic Director, Brian Brazil

Living In Dallas

video by @Wfaa8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1Pxa_0nIEk3pQ00

Brian Brazil, who played a pivotal role in North Texas high school football, succumbed to his year-long battle with cancer. Brazil, at the age of 58, was an acclaimed coach at Hebron High School since its establishment in 1999, leading the team to a state title in 2009. To honor his legacy, the Hebron High School's Hawk Stadium will be renamed as Brian Brazil Stadium, starting from this fall.

Brazil, fondly remembered as a man of deep faith and passion for Christian impact, recently served as the senior athletic director at Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA). A letter sent by PCA Superintendent Michael Goddard to the staff members after Brazil's death recalls him as a tremendous leader both on and off the field, appreciating his commitment to sharing his faith.

Survived by his wife Bertie, with whom he shared 33 years of wedded life, as well as three adult children and two grandchildren, Brazil's funeral will be held at Prestonwood Baptist Church on Monday. The sporting community, PCA, and the public extend their deepest condolences to the Brazil family.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Beloved North Texas high school football coach Brian Brazil dies following cancer diagnosis

[2] Former Hebron head football coach, Prestonwood senior AD Brian Brazil passes away

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay updated with the rhythms of Dallas life.

4K followers

More from Living In Dallas

Dallas, TX

Increasing Heat and Incoming Showers to Divide North Texas Weather

Respite from intense summer heat is expected in the North Texas region as a weak cold front arrives, bringing sporadic showers and storms, especially across the Dallas Metroplex. The southern region, including Dallas, Tarrant, Rockwall, and Parker County, flanking the stalled boundary of the front, should brace for soaring temperatures which could reach the middle 90s or even triple digits.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Renting Out Residential Pools: A Lucrative Summer Venture

With an innovative approach towards supplementing their income, some families have transformed their residential pools into a profitable summer venture. Renting their pools just like property on Airbnb, these families have attracted a substantial clientele seeking a budget-friendly, yet luxurious, summer escapade.

Read full story
Texas State

Community Rallies around Bullied Texan Boy, Raises $37K through Viral TikTok Video

A Texas-based 11-year-old named Shayden Walker, who was bullied, went viral on TikTok, triggering a tremendous outpouring of support. Through a heart-rending video, Shayden innocently asked his neighbors if they know kids his age because he \"needs friends, like, really bad\". His neighbors, Brennan Ray and his wife, Angel, posted the video, which reached over 55 million views within a short span.

Read full story
Palo Pinto County, TX

Storage Fire Reignites in Palo Pinto County, Residents Urged to Evacuate

In Palo Pinto County, a wildfire infamously named the 'Storage Fire' has reignited after initial containment efforts, jeopardizing previous progress on managing the fire. Embers have crossed the initial fire containment lines, resulting in the resurgence of the blaze first sparked on June 28th. Previously, the fire had damaged around 1000 acres of land and it was believed to have been successfully contained.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Police Advances Crime Prevention with Gunshot-Detecting Technology

Fort Worth is set to deploy gunshot-detecting microphones atop local utility poles as an initiative to augment its crime prevention program. As per officials, this technology will bolster law enforcement by collecting evidence promptly after violent crimes are detected. Upon sensing a gunshot, these devices are designed to activate nearby cameras and license-plate scanners, helping the police collect immediate evidence. The deployment of these detectors will initially focus on areas that frequently experience firearm disturbances.

Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso High School Party Shooting Leaves Six Injured

Six teenagers were injured, three critically, in a shooting at an underage house party in El Paso’s Upper Valley area on Swan Drive. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the El Paso Country Club. Authorities confirm that the assailants who were not invited to the party incited a fight that quickly escalated to gunfire.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Controversy Surrounds Biden's Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has ignited a controversy with its decision to send thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine. Included in a fresh $800 million aid package, these risk-prone weapons are notorious for their potential to cause collateral damage to civilians due to unexploded bomblets.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

US Soccer Luminary Megan Rapinoe Plans Retirement Post-NWSL Season

Megan Rapinoe, a distinguished icon in American soccer, recently made public her decision to retire post the current NWSL season, a significant milestone in her highly impactful career. The two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist expressed her intentions through a poignant tweet, reminiscing about her extraordinary contribution to the sport.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Annual 'Run for the Blue' Event Pays Tribute to Fallen Officers in Dallas

Close to 3000 individuals gathered in Dallas to partake in the annual 'Run for the Blue' event, a fitting tribute to officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. The event, organized by the Blue Guardian Foundation, included a 5-mile run and one-mile walk, attracting participants of all ages. The occasion served as a poignant remembrance of five officers, who tragically lost their lives in the 2016 ambush during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Dallas.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth and Dallas Struggle with Violent Crimes Amid Cited Reduction

In the week of July 2, a series of violent crimes escalated fear among residents in Fort Worth and Dallas, where a mass shooting and several incidents left multiple people dead and injured.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

NBA Star Luka Dončić and Anamaria Goltes Announce Engagement

NBA point guard, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, solidified his off-court game as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, in a picturesque setting in Slovenia. Dončić and Goltes announced their engagement on Instagram, linking it to Dončić's jersey number 77 by choosing the 7th of July as the special day. Sporting fans and fellow NBA players, including LeBron James, expressed their excitement and shared congratulatory messages.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

North Texas Braces for Weekend Thunderstorms Amidst Drought Conditions

North Texas boating enthusiasts have a promising weekend ahead, despite below-conservation-level lakes influenced by the prevailing drought conditions. A few locales remain above the conservation mark. However, a potential thunderstorm activity has been forecasted. Storms will most likely occur north and east of Dallas Fort Worth, specifically on Saturday, and are accompanied by hot and humid conditions expected to reach 98 degrees on Sunday.

Read full story
3 comments
Wylie, TX

High Attendance at Wylie Soccer Game; A Test in Crowd Management

A remarkable surge of spectators flocked to a soccer tournament in Wylie, necessitating police intervention for efficient crowd management. The potential risk of disruption coupled with the massive turnout prompted the deployment of local police. However, no criminal activities were reported.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Cupping Therapy: An Innovative Approach to Type 2 Diabetes Management

Cupping therapy, particularly fire cupping, may play a significant role in managing Type 2 diabetes. Becoming more popular owing to its holistic benefits, this ancient form of medicine uses heated cups placed on the skin to aid in toxin release. Despite appearing rough or painful, cupping therapy is relatively safe and has been likened to the experience of a deep tissue massage.

Read full story
Palo Pinto County, TX

Rekindled Possum Kingdom 'Storage Fire' Breech Containment Lines, Human Cause Determined

The 'storage fire' earlier held in check at Possum Kingdom in Palo Pinto County, Texas, has rekindled and crossed containment lines, Texas A&M Forest Service officials reported on July 7.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Rising College Costs: A Guide for Unprepared Parents

A recent survey shines light on a concerning trend: an increasingly high number of parents unprepared for the steep price tag of a college education. With educational expenses rising at a higher rate than other goods and services, parents express regret at not starting to save sooner, feeling blindsided and uncertain about the next steps.

Read full story
Texas State

Former Fiancee of Convicted Texas Murderer Arrested and Charged in Connection to Same Crime

Holly Ann Elkins, the 32-year-old ex-fiancée of Texas man Andrew Charles Beard, who is already serving a 43-year prison sentence for a violent murder, has been charged in connection with the same crime. Elkins was arrested last month in Miami, following an indictment accusing her of taking part in the brutal murder of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, Beard's former girlfriend and mother of his child.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

Meet a Pair of Playful Pups: Ready for Fun, Adventure, and a Home of Their Own

Get prepared to encounter a pair of lively one-year-old mixed breed canines, ready to turn a house into a home filled with joy and excitement. This dynamic duo is all about endless energy, a love for play, and an eagerness to learn, making them a perfect addition to a home with children and other pets.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas' Child Advocacy Center Promotes Summer Reading for Child Development and Family Bonding

Dallas' sole agency fighting against child abuse, the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center (DCAC), is underlining the value of family reading this summer. In addition to its primary function ensuring the coordination of child abuse case investigations, DCAC uses evidence-based, trauma-informed care to foster healing. Through initiatives like their annual gift-giving drive, the center supports language development, vocabulary expansion, imaginative thinking, and family bonding by supplying books to children.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Two Individuals Charged After a Mass Shooting Leaves Three Dead in Fort Worth's Como Neighborhood

Fort Worth police have charged two suspects identified as Christopher Redic, 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, in relation to the mass shooting in Como neighborhood that left three dead and eight injured.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy