Prestonwood Christian Academy Mourns Passing of Senior Athletic Director, Brian Brazil

Brian Brazil, who played a pivotal role in North Texas high school football, succumbed to his year-long battle with cancer. Brazil, at the age of 58, was an acclaimed coach at Hebron High School since its establishment in 1999, leading the team to a state title in 2009. To honor his legacy, the Hebron High School's Hawk Stadium will be renamed as Brian Brazil Stadium, starting from this fall.

Brazil, fondly remembered as a man of deep faith and passion for Christian impact, recently served as the senior athletic director at Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA). A letter sent by PCA Superintendent Michael Goddard to the staff members after Brazil's death recalls him as a tremendous leader both on and off the field, appreciating his commitment to sharing his faith.

Survived by his wife Bertie, with whom he shared 33 years of wedded life, as well as three adult children and two grandchildren, Brazil's funeral will be held at Prestonwood Baptist Church on Monday. The sporting community, PCA, and the public extend their deepest condolences to the Brazil family.

