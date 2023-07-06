Increased US-Russia-Iran Frictions in Middle East Add Fuel to International Tensions

video by @Wfaa8

Escalating tensions have been marked by hazardous encounters between U.S. drones and Russian fighter jets in Syria, while the U.S. alleges Iran's attempted seizure of oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Video footage reveals three Russian SU-35s flying perilously near three unarmed U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drones driven on a mission against ISIS. A Russian aircraft abruptly advanced in front of a Reaper, employing its afterburner to increase speed, which could potentially damage the drone's electronics.

The troubling behavior escalates with the U.S. accusing Iran of firing at an oil tanker, with videos indicating bullet ricochets in the air. Spent ammunition and bullet holes were discovered on the tanker.

These ongoing international incidents, including Iran’s supposed harassment of 20 merchant ships in the last three years, point to an increase in international, specifically U.S.-Russia and U.S.-Iran tensions.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

