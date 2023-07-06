Leqembi, First Drug to Battle Alzheimer's Progression, Anticipated to Get Full FDA Approval Today

video by @Wfaa8

In a major leap towards battling Alzheimer's, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to grant full approval to Leqembi - the first drug proven to slow disease progression. This first-of-its-kind endorsement by the FDA is expected to be received today.

The coming approval is likely to bring about a significant shift in Medicare and Medicaid's coverage of the groundbreaking drug. This crucial change would dramatically enhance treatment accessibility and could potentially benefit around a million individuals who suffer from early-onset Alzheimer's.