North Texas Intensifies Measures Against West Nile Virus During High-Risk Mosquito Season

video by @Wfaa8

The heightened mosquito season has resulted in an escalation of confirmed cases of the West Nile Virus in North Texas, prompting cities like Arlington and Richardson to undertake immediate action. Overnight exterminations, known as fogging operations, have been launched in areas reporting positive tests. These operations aim to mitigate the spread by primarily targeting adult mosquito populations with a water-based permethrin product.

Health departments urge residents to stay indoors during these operations. The World Health Organization reveals that approximately 20% of those bitten by an infected mosquito could exhibit flu-like symptoms associated with the virus.

Communities have been encouraged to augment safety measures by donning long-sleeved clothing while outdoors and utilizing bug sprays containing DEET. This advocacy is supported by the risk presented by the virus.

Authorities have also emphasized the active roles residents can play in mosquito control. Draining stagnant water within residential areas has been urged, primarily due to its contribution to mosquito breeding. Restricting outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours at dawn and dusk is also advised.

