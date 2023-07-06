Fort Worth Warehouse and House Fires Lead to Injuries and Evacuations

video by @Wfaa8

A local firefighter in Fort Worth, Texas, sustained injuries amid efforts to extinguish two fires on Thursday. The firefighter is currently recuperating after a grueling day, dealing with a warehouse fire filled with chemicals and a house fire. First, a blaze broke out at Flamin' Finishes Swimming Pool Coatings in North Fort Worth, leading to the evacuation of nearby residences due to possible hazardous chemicals in the air. One person was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation from the warehouse fire.

A few hours later, the fire department responded to a house fire in East Fort Worth. Upon arrival, significant smoke and flames were visible, however, this fire was put out in a relatively shorter time span. Unfortunately, two pets were unable to escape the house and perished in the fire.

Following each fire, one person and the aforementioned firefighter were taken to a local hospital, the former for smoke inhalation and the latter for minor burns. Investigations into both the warehouse and house fires are currently in progress.

Additionally, North Texas is now on high alert due to anticipated scattered summer storms, with residents being advised to keep up-to-date with weather warnings from the local meteorological department. Further updates regarding the fires will be released by WFAA as investigations continue.

