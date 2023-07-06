Ex-Quarterback Jalen Kitna Evades Child Pornography Charges in Plea Deal

video by @Wfaa8

Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna has managed to sidestep the necessity of registering as a sex offender through a plea deal that saw the dismissal of his felony child pornography charges. Initially arrested for circulating explicit images of minors on social media, this latest turn in Kitna's legal journey enables him to dodge serious legal consequences and the long-term societal implications of being marked as a sex offender.

Kitna, also the progeny of retired NFL player Jon Kitna, entered a no-contest plea to a couple of misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and received a one-year probation sentence that could be shortened to half a year. The resolution of his plea agreement signifies he does not need to serve any time in prison.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna has child porn charges dropped in plea deal, sentenced to probation