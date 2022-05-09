Biotechnology in Livestock improvement and Nutrition

Abdquyum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4RjD_0fXELjwb00
Unsplash

Biotechnology in Livestock Improvement.

Breed improvement, reproductive rate, and animal output are all impacted by Biotechnology.

Artificial insemination (AI), semen storage, and fertilization capacity are the most prevalent reproductive biotechnological uses.

For hundreds of years, artificial insemination has been used on a variety of domestic animals. It is one of the early reproductive biotechnologies, allowing superior males to be used for breeding. This method entails collecting sperm.

Dilution, freezing, and deposition in the female reproductive tract from superior males. In a waterfowl, the first successful artificial insemination (AI) was reported by

Spallanzani, an Italian scientist, bred a spaniel bitch in 1780 and produced three puppies. Two years later, another scientist, Rossi (Roberts)(1971). Rossi worked with mares after initially working with bitches.

The technique in many farm animals is based on AI techniques established for horses.

Ivanow, by (1907).

Biotechnology and Animal Nutrition.

Scientists have been striving to select and improve both feedstuff and cattle genetically to meet rising global food demand and to overcome the impacts of natural and industrial changes.

Biotechnology, also involving

chemical and physical techniques, is applied to nutrition to increase the abundance of feed and to improve the digestibility of nutrients in those feeds.

Additionally, animal nutrition studies are conducted to determine the safety of human food and modeling of some human diseases.

Microorganisms that have symbiotic life with

livestock organism are transgenically manipulated to improve nutrition. Adding new

genes to feedstuff gives nutritionists more applicational tools for improving nutrition

and animal health through feeds.

Feedstuff Development Through Biotechnology

Because feeds are largely made from plants, livestock production cannot be separated from other fields of agriculture. Plants have a shorter generation cycle than mammals, making genetic alterations easier and less expensive. Plant biotechnological applications can be divided into two categories:

  1. Plant disease or insect resistance was used to apply the treatments.
  2. Increasing the nutritional value of the plants Taking off the antinutritive.

Over time, various variables aided nutritionists in increasing the amount of nutrients consumed.

A type of animal feed Global biotech crop production have increased dramatically in the recent two decades.

has been rapidly expanding, occupying 66 percent of the world's agriculture (UN).(2004)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Livestock# Biotechnology# Nutrition

Comments / 1

Published by

I deliver various article on (Agricultural) livestock Health care, Human Food and Nutrition, Modern Technology, Digital marketing and Content Creation.

New York State
23 followers

More from Abdquyum

The Great Business Concepts

The common fallacy in both selling and infl uencing is that success demands you to forcefully or deftly push a product or idea. Inappropriate behaviors result from this misconception. People can become evasive, "pushy," and confrontational, or excessively talkative and accommodating, for example. It's all about getting the conduct right when it comes to selling and persuading, which means tempering openness and boldness with warmth and expertise.

Read full story

Next-Generation Business Engagement- Social Media Marketing

Next-Generation Business Engagement: Social Media Marketing. In particular for media companies, social media has become a main tool for increasing fan engagement and directly driving lead creation through interaction and content sharing. Social Media Business Engagement dissects the tools and approaches, demonstrating how to apply social media to your company. Innovation is not a one-way roadway down which you must travel alone! Bring your consumers along for the ride and witness the difference. You and your consumers may plainly collaborate with social technology.

Read full story

Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women's Nutrition Guide

Before a woman becomes pregnant, it is advisable to start thinking about appropriate diet. From the moment of conception, mother can be assured that her baby will receive all of the vital nutrients.

Read full story

Healthy Nutrition for Children's Development

A baby grows faster than any other human being. During the first year, a baby's weight triples and his or her height increases by 50%. In just 6 months, a newborn can develop from 7 to 14 pounds, then to 20 or 21 pounds by the end of the first year. It's easy to see how adequate newborn nutrition may give them a healthy head start in life.

Read full story

Bodybuilding Diet,﻿ Nutrition and Workout Plan﻿ for Men and Women﻿

Lifting large weights is nothing new; even cavemen started lifting rocks. Apart from cavemen, ancient warriors also demonstrate the importance of lifting weights for muscle strength. At the time, throwing spears to a great distance was the name of the game, and carrying hefty shields and swords required lifting heavy weights. This indicates that lifting large weights can assist you in gaining strength. When you look at the Greek Warriors' lifestyle, it's clear that they lifted hefty swords and shields, which greatly boosted their endurance.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Nutritional Health

We all know how vital nutrition is. What we eat has a significant impact on our health and happiness. We all require the same nutrients, but the amounts required vary according on age, gender, and a few other factors.For example, Women who are pregnant or nursing require more of the majority of nutrients.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy