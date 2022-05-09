Biotechnology in Livestock improvement and Nutrition

Unsplash

Biotechnology in Livestock Improvement.

Breed improvement, reproductive rate, and animal output are all impacted by Biotechnology.

Artificial insemination (AI), semen storage, and fertilization capacity are the most prevalent reproductive biotechnological uses.

For hundreds of years, artificial insemination has been used on a variety of domestic animals. It is one of the early reproductive biotechnologies, allowing superior males to be used for breeding. This method entails collecting sperm.

Dilution, freezing, and deposition in the female reproductive tract from superior males. In a waterfowl, the first successful artificial insemination (AI) was reported by

Spallanzani, an Italian scientist, bred a spaniel bitch in 1780 and produced three puppies. Two years later, another scientist, Rossi (Roberts)(1971). Rossi worked with mares after initially working with bitches.

The technique in many farm animals is based on AI techniques established for horses.

Ivanow, by (1907).

Biotechnology and Animal Nutrition.

Scientists have been striving to select and improve both feedstuff and cattle genetically to meet rising global food demand and to overcome the impacts of natural and industrial changes.

Biotechnology, also involving

chemical and physical techniques, is applied to nutrition to increase the abundance of feed and to improve the digestibility of nutrients in those feeds.

Additionally, animal nutrition studies are conducted to determine the safety of human food and modeling of some human diseases.

Microorganisms that have symbiotic life with

livestock organism are transgenically manipulated to improve nutrition. Adding new

genes to feedstuff gives nutritionists more applicational tools for improving nutrition

and animal health through feeds.

Feedstuff Development Through Biotechnology

Because feeds are largely made from plants, livestock production cannot be separated from other fields of agriculture. Plants have a shorter generation cycle than mammals, making genetic alterations easier and less expensive. Plant biotechnological applications can be divided into two categories:

Plant disease or insect resistance was used to apply the treatments. Increasing the nutritional value of the plants Taking off the antinutritive.

Over time, various variables aided nutritionists in increasing the amount of nutrients consumed.

A type of animal feed Global biotech crop production have increased dramatically in the recent two decades.

has been rapidly expanding, occupying 66 percent of the world's agriculture (UN).(2004)