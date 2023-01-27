The Weeknd is a Canadian singer 2023 Event News

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour Photo by Live nation us

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is known for his unique sound and dark, often melancholic lyrics. He has released multiple studio albums and mixtapes, as well as a compilation album. The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, was born in Toronto, Ontario. He began his musical career in 2010, when he released three nine-track mixtapes: House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence. These mixtapes received critical acclaim, and helped to establish The Weeknd as an artist. In 2015, The Weeknd released his first studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness. The album was a commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200. It was certified platinum in the US, and featured singles such as "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills". The Weeknd released his second studio album, Starboy, in 2016. It was another commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200. It was certified double platinum in the US, and featured singles such as "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming". In 2018, The Weeknd released his third studio album, My Dear Melancholy,. The album was a commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard 200. It was certified gold in the US, and featured singles such as "Call Out My Name" and "Wasted Times". The Weeknd has also released multiple mixtapes and compilation albums, such as Trilogy (2012), Kiss Land (2013), Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), and Starboy (2016). He has collaborated with a number of other artists, including Lana Del Rey, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Future. The Weeknd has won multiple awards, including three Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and five American Music Awards. He has also been nominated for numerous awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. The Weeknd continues to release new music, and is one of the most popular and successful artists of the 21st century. His unique sound and dark, often melancholic lyrics have made him one of the most influential artists of his generation.

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - VIP Packages Photo by Live nation us

SATURDAY, 10 JUNE 2023

The Weeknd: After Hours til Dawn Tour ( Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom )

Wednesday, June 14 2023

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - ( CASA Arena Horsens, Horsens, Denmark)

Tuesday, July 11 2023

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - ( King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium)

Friday, July 14 2023

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour -( Deutsche Bank Park (Commerzbank Arena), Frankfurt, Germany)

