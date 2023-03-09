WATCH: Mom’s emotional reunion with daughter 29 years after adoption

Photo by Live Action News

One mother and daughter’s emotional reunion after 29 years is going viral on social media.

TikTok user Allie Murphy Seabock shared the video of her mom meeting her sister, Jamee, explaining that her mom had placed Jamee for adoption 29 years ago. In the video, the two are seen sharing a tearful embrace.

“When my mom was 19 she had a baby and made the hard decision to put her up for adoption,” Seabock says in the video. “It was the hardest decision she ever made. . . she said not a day went by where she didn’t think about her. It was a closed adoption, but my sister took a DNA test and found out who my mom was and contacted her.

According to Good Morning America , the video was filmed in 2018 but was first shared on TikTok on February 27, 2023. It has since amassed over 13 million views.

Allie Seabock said that she and her three siblings never knew their mother had another child. “We grew up our whole lives never knowing that my mom had another baby, Jamee. We didn’t find out until Jamee found my mom,” Seabock said in a separate Q&A-style video on TikTok . “That’s when she felt it was the best time to share the news with us.”

“We were all just super excited,” she added.

In another follow-up video , Seabock’s mom answers a question about whether or not she felt guilty about putting her daughter up for adoption.

“I didn’t feel guilty because I knew that she would have a better life than I could give her as a teenage single mom. And seeing her and knowing that she is healthy, happy, and has a family is a relief. I was relieved, and it just took a big weight off my shoulders knowing that she is happy and she knows how much she was loved.”

Seabock’s mother also said how glad she was that her daughter reached out. “From day one I hoped that she would find me,” the mom said. “I didn’t want to find her because I wanted it to be her decision. I didn’t want anything forced, but I prayed daily that she would find me.”