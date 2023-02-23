Mom gives birth to preemie quintuplets, one of whom passed away

Live Action News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFUCW_0kwUNbhp00
Photo byLive Action News

The parents of seven children welcomed premature quintuplets last week, making a family with 12 children. Tragically, one of the babies passed away just three days after birth.

According to the Huff Post, the two boys and three girls were born via C-section on February 12 at 28 weeks at the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. Each weighed between one pound, 9 ounces, and three pounds, one ounce. They were placed in incubators and given support breathing, but overall, they were each doing well in the days following their births until one of the boys, Henry, passed away.

Dominika Clarke, the babies’ mother, said during a news conference shortly after the children’s births, “I feel great. Much better than I thought. The children are resting, their condition is stable. This is something extraordinary that is not given to everyone. Such a pregnancy occurs once in 52 million. I’m a mathematician, I like such statistics. There is a greater chance of winning the lottery than having such a bunch.”

She added, “If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children.” Clarke and her husband Vincent, from England, have seven other children, including two sets of twins. Those children are 10 months, twin four-year-olds, twin seven-year-olds, 10 years, and 12 years.

The newest members of the family are named Charles, Henry, Elizabeth, Evangeline, and Arianna. Sadly, Henry passed away at just three days old.

“You’re on a massive high and then it was like being winded,” explained Vincent. “It’s been really hard because they were all stable and then we lost Henry. It was so sudden and such a shock. We have absolutely no blame for the hospital in our hearts. They tried everything to bring him back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImyGx_0kwUNbhp00
Photo byLive Action News

A nurse is taking care of one of the quintuplets laying in an incubator. Krakow, Poland on February 14, 2023. Three girls and two boys were born in the University Hospital, in the 28th week of pregnancy by caesarean section. Polish-British parents have already seven children aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins. Statistics show that quintuplets are born once in every 52 million pregnancies. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He added, “It was an absolute honour and privilege being chosen for little Henry’s parents. We enjoyed every second of time we were able to spend with him.”

Dominika spent the final 10 weeks leading up to the quints’ births in the hospital under observation while Vincent stayed home with the other children. The couple owns a business, and though they met in the UK, they moved to Poland to raise their family in a house in a forest.

“We want to raise children in the old climate, in the bosom of nature, where deer will come,” said Dominika.

This is the second time University Hospital has delivered quintuplets, and doctors there decided to keep Dominika at the hospital for 10 weeks in order to prepare for any possible complications. They said they worked to “prepare the children for birth in the best possible condition.”

Henry’s death is a heartbreaking tragedy, but he was loved and given the best care the hospital and his parents could give. He was seen as a gift, when too often, children conceived as multiples are treated as commodities to be “reduced.” One couple, pregnant from sperm donation, became pregnant with quintuplets and decided to selectively reduce the babies down to two, killing three of the babies through abortion. A feticide was injected into their hearts at 12 weeks.

But Charles, Henry, Elizabeth, Evangeline, and Arianna equally loved and respected, and were each given their chance at life — a chance all humans deserve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# preemie# quintuplets# gives birth# multiple births# passes away

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a non-profit publication covering human dignity and human rights topics.

California State
2K followers

More from Live Action News

Miracle newborn adopted after being rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble

A newborn baby miraculously found alive buried in the rubble after a devastating earthquake in Turkey has been adopted by her aunt and uncle. Earlier this month, the baby girl was found under the debris of a five-story building, her umbilical cord still attached to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya. The baby was the only survivor out of a family of seven; both of her parents and four siblings all died. Authorities believe her mother actually gave birth after the earthquake hit, while buried in the rubble, and then ultimately died of her injuries.

Read full story

Woman with anorexia wants assisted suicide to be available to her

A Canadian woman who has lived with depression and anorexia for 30 years said she was happy when the government first enacted medical assistance in dying (MAiD). When it was announced that MAiD might be expanded to include people with mental illness, she felt like she was finally in control of her life. For her, it is empowering to ask permission from the government to die.

Read full story
1 comments

Volunteer death escort takes paralyzed woman to Switzerland for assisted suicide

Sharon Johnston, age 60, was paralyzed from a fall down the stairs a few years ago, and decided she would rather die than live with a disability. Through the assisted suicide campaign My Death, My Decision, Sharon was connected with 70-year-old Sue Lawford, who agreed to escort her to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to die.

Read full story
3 comments

NICU nurses risk their lives in Turkey to save babies during earthquake

With over 45,000 people currently reported as dead in the Kahramanmaras earthquake affecting Turkey and Syria, stories of miracle survivors — like a newborn baby saved after being born in the rubble — have served as a ray of hope in a very dark time. Another story has begun to touch hearts as well, as video leaked of heroic NICU nurses taking action to save the lives of premature infants, even at the risk of their own.

Read full story
1 comments

Mom goes to extreme measures to ensure hospital gives preemie life-saving care

A mom laboring at the hospital at 26 weeks pregnant was shocked to learn that the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) policy in her area did not provide medical care for children born before 27 weeks.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs players welcome new babies on day of Super Bowl win

The Super Bowl LVII champions Kansas City Chiefs brought home the Vince Lombardi trophy, but that’s not all some players are bringing home. Some players have very new, very tiny additions to their families.

Read full story
Washington, DC

National Archives apologizes after pro-lifers file discrimination lawsuit

Following the filing of a lawsuit against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the federal agency has apologized for ordering pro-life visitors to remove or cover up their pro-life apparel. The lawsuit accuses NARA of violating the pro-lifers’ First Amendment rights.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Woman adopted as a baby meets siblings after 60 years: ‘Better than wonderful’

A 60-year-old Phoenix-area woman who was placed for adoption at two months old recently met her biological siblings for the very first time. Lori Starr was able to meet her siblings thanks to the website 23andMe. She said she was overjoyed at meeting her three brothers and three sisters. “I think it was the biggest smile on my face that has ever been there,” she told AZ Family. “I was so happy.”

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ arrested for free-climbing Phoenix tower

Maison DesChamps, better known as the “Pro-Life Spiderman,” has been arrested again, this time in Phoenix, after a climb designed to draw attention to moms in need. With the Super Bowl set to be played in Phoenix this weekend, DesChamps scaled the tallest tower in the city, formerly known as the Chase Tower, using a three-foot-wide external ventilation shaft. Police were quickly called to the scene and waited for DesChamps both at the top and bottom of the tower.

Read full story
1 comments

Newborn rescued after being buried alive during Syrian earthquake

In the aftermath of an earthquake that left thousands dead in Turkey and Syria, residents of one town experienced a miracle — a baby’s survival after being born amidst the rubble.

Read full story

Lawmakers don Planned Parenthood ‘abortion’ heart pins at State of the Union

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) flaunted his pro-abortion advocacy on Tuesday, announcing that he would wear an “abortion” pin to the State of the Union address. “I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address,” he tweeted. “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.” Another tweet showed him apparently on the House floor with the pin attached to his jacket.

Read full story
6 comments
East Chicago, IN

‘Peace out!’ Preborn baby flashes her parents the peace sign on ultrasound

A preborn baby in Indiana gave her parents a joyful surprise during a routine ultrasound on January 31 when she appeared to show them the “peace sign.”. Abby and Kyle Weener were at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago having a look at their preborn baby girl, named Ellie, during a check-up at 31 weeks when the exciting moment happened. Out of nowhere, their baby girl flashed her two little fingers in the shape of a peace sign and the technician was able to snap a picture.

Read full story
1 comments

SHOCK: Parents late for an international flight leave baby behind at airport

Parents traveling from Israel to Europe were stopped by authorities after they left their baby behind at a ticket counter for Ryanair Airlines. The child was unharmed and was eventually returned to his mother and father after the ordeal.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgery

A Texas hospital announced last week that it successfully separated a pair of conjoined twins on January 23, after an 11-hour surgery. AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley are both recovering after their surgery, which took place at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The girls were born prematurely on October 3, 2022, and were connected at the abdomen and shared a single liver, a condition known as omphalopagus twins. Though the National Institute of Health suggests that omphalopagus twins have the best chance at successful separation, it also notes that only 25% of conjoined twins survive long enough to attempt separation surgery.

Read full story
7 comments
Missouri State

Attorneys general warn CVS and Walgreens to avoid mail-order abortion pill distribution

Attorneys general from 20 states sent a letter on February 1 to CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, warning them that distributing the abortion pill via mail could violate state and federal laws and there could be ramifications should they proceed to send abortion pills in this manner.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girl

Delivering a baby unexpectedly quickly at any time can be alarming for most, but one South Florida couple had a sympathetic voice to help them through the ordeal. That voice was Jessica Quitoni, a pregnant dispatcher who works for the Coral Springs Police Department.

Read full story
Polk County, FL

Abandoned newborn rescued by neighbors, as police search for mother

The Polk County Sheriff’s office is searching for the mother of an abandoned baby girl, whose cries led neighbors to find her left alone on the ground outside. Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez was at home when a noise got her attention. According to local news station WFTS, Ordonez believed the sound was coming from a cat. But as the cries continued, she decided to investigate the area behind her home, where she found a newborn baby girl lying on the ground. She immediately called 911.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal court

The trial against pro-life sidewalk counselor Mark Houck came to an end today, as a jury acquitted Houck of all charges. Houck’s saga began on October 13, 2021, when Houck and his 12-year-old son were reaching out to women outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood. An abortion facility escort reportedly began harassing Houck’s son, making crude and antagonistic remarks, as Houck repeatedly instructed the escort to leave his son alone. When the escort refused, Houck allegedly pushed him away.

Read full story
3 comments

Pro-life senators introduce legislation to ban taxpayer funding of abortion

A group of pro-life senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to permanently prohibit taxpayer funding of so-called “elective” abortions. Forty-seven senators sponsored the No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act, which would permanently ban the federal funding of some abortions.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy