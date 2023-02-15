Washington, DC

National Archives apologizes after pro-lifers file discrimination lawsuit

Live Action News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAvf1_0knY018h00
Photo byLive Action News

Following the filing of a lawsuit against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the federal agency has apologized for ordering pro-life visitors to remove or cover up their pro-life apparel. The lawsuit accuses NARA of violating the pro-lifers’ First Amendment rights.

“Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) stating that on the morning of January 20, 2023, the day of the March for Life, several visitors to our museum in Washington, D.C., were told by NARA security officers ‘to remove or cover their attire because of their pro-life messages,’” NARA said in an email to The Washington Times. “As the home to the original Constitution and Bill of Rights, which enshrine the rights of free speech and religion, we sincerely apologize for this occurrence.”

NARA policy actually states that it “expressly allows all visitors to wear T-shirts, hats, buttons, etc., that display protest language, including religious and political speech.”

The agency said it is investigating the situation and that its security personnel corrected their actions quickly and the pro-lifers were allowed to enter the building without removing or covering their pro-life apparel.

The lawsuit was filed against NARA by the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) on behalf of the four pro-lifers. “[T]hree separate and unrelated groups of individuals were stopped by security at the National Archives, including a pro-life grandmother and her granddaughter. They were told to either take off or cover up pro-life attire, or they would be removed from the building. These individuals simply had shirts, buttons, sweatshirts, and hats expressing their support for the unborn or being part of the pro-life generation,” the ACLJ said in a statement.

This is the second lawsuit filed in recent weeks by the ACLJ on behalf of pro-lifers. It also filed a suit against the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum for allegedly verbally abusing and kicking out pro-life students and parents who refused to remove their pro-life hats.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Archives# apology# discrimination# discrimination lawsuit# pro life

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a non-profit publication covering human dignity and human rights topics.

California State
2K followers

More from Live Action News

Mom goes to extreme measures to ensure hospital gives preemie life-saving care

A mom laboring at the hospital at 26 weeks pregnant was shocked to learn that the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) policy in her area did not provide medical care for children born before 27 weeks.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs players welcome new babies on day of Super Bowl win

The Super Bowl LVII champions Kansas City Chiefs brought home the Vince Lombardi trophy, but that’s not all some players are bringing home. Some players have very new, very tiny additions to their families.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Woman adopted as a baby meets siblings after 60 years: ‘Better than wonderful’

A 60-year-old Phoenix-area woman who was placed for adoption at two months old recently met her biological siblings for the very first time. Lori Starr was able to meet her siblings thanks to the website 23andMe. She said she was overjoyed at meeting her three brothers and three sisters. “I think it was the biggest smile on my face that has ever been there,” she told AZ Family. “I was so happy.”

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ arrested for free-climbing Phoenix tower

Maison DesChamps, better known as the “Pro-Life Spiderman,” has been arrested again, this time in Phoenix, after a climb designed to draw attention to moms in need. With the Super Bowl set to be played in Phoenix this weekend, DesChamps scaled the tallest tower in the city, formerly known as the Chase Tower, using a three-foot-wide external ventilation shaft. Police were quickly called to the scene and waited for DesChamps both at the top and bottom of the tower.

Read full story
1 comments

Newborn rescued after being buried alive during Syrian earthquake

In the aftermath of an earthquake that left thousands dead in Turkey and Syria, residents of one town experienced a miracle — a baby’s survival after being born amidst the rubble.

Read full story

Lawmakers don Planned Parenthood ‘abortion’ heart pins at State of the Union

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) flaunted his pro-abortion advocacy on Tuesday, announcing that he would wear an “abortion” pin to the State of the Union address. “I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address,” he tweeted. “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.” Another tweet showed him apparently on the House floor with the pin attached to his jacket.

Read full story
6 comments
East Chicago, IN

‘Peace out!’ Preborn baby flashes her parents the peace sign on ultrasound

A preborn baby in Indiana gave her parents a joyful surprise during a routine ultrasound on January 31 when she appeared to show them the “peace sign.”. Abby and Kyle Weener were at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago having a look at their preborn baby girl, named Ellie, during a check-up at 31 weeks when the exciting moment happened. Out of nowhere, their baby girl flashed her two little fingers in the shape of a peace sign and the technician was able to snap a picture.

Read full story
1 comments

SHOCK: Parents late for an international flight leave baby behind at airport

Parents traveling from Israel to Europe were stopped by authorities after they left their baby behind at a ticket counter for Ryanair Airlines. The child was unharmed and was eventually returned to his mother and father after the ordeal.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgery

A Texas hospital announced last week that it successfully separated a pair of conjoined twins on January 23, after an 11-hour surgery. AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley are both recovering after their surgery, which took place at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The girls were born prematurely on October 3, 2022, and were connected at the abdomen and shared a single liver, a condition known as omphalopagus twins. Though the National Institute of Health suggests that omphalopagus twins have the best chance at successful separation, it also notes that only 25% of conjoined twins survive long enough to attempt separation surgery.

Read full story
7 comments
Missouri State

Attorneys general warn CVS and Walgreens to avoid mail-order abortion pill distribution

Attorneys general from 20 states sent a letter on February 1 to CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, warning them that distributing the abortion pill via mail could violate state and federal laws and there could be ramifications should they proceed to send abortion pills in this manner.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girl

Delivering a baby unexpectedly quickly at any time can be alarming for most, but one South Florida couple had a sympathetic voice to help them through the ordeal. That voice was Jessica Quitoni, a pregnant dispatcher who works for the Coral Springs Police Department.

Read full story
Polk County, FL

Abandoned newborn rescued by neighbors, as police search for mother

The Polk County Sheriff’s office is searching for the mother of an abandoned baby girl, whose cries led neighbors to find her left alone on the ground outside. Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez was at home when a noise got her attention. According to local news station WFTS, Ordonez believed the sound was coming from a cat. But as the cries continued, she decided to investigate the area behind her home, where she found a newborn baby girl lying on the ground. She immediately called 911.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal court

The trial against pro-life sidewalk counselor Mark Houck came to an end today, as a jury acquitted Houck of all charges. Houck’s saga began on October 13, 2021, when Houck and his 12-year-old son were reaching out to women outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood. An abortion facility escort reportedly began harassing Houck’s son, making crude and antagonistic remarks, as Houck repeatedly instructed the escort to leave his son alone. When the escort refused, Houck allegedly pushed him away.

Read full story
3 comments

Pro-life senators introduce legislation to ban taxpayer funding of abortion

A group of pro-life senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to permanently prohibit taxpayer funding of so-called “elective” abortions. Forty-seven senators sponsored the No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act, which would permanently ban the federal funding of some abortions.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially begins

The trial against Mark Houck, a sidewalk counselor whose home was raided by the FBI, began today. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is charging him with violating the FACE Act, and he is facing up to 11 years in prison.

Read full story
2 comments

‘Fetal containers’: Bioethicist proposes using women in vegetative states as surrogates

A bioethicist has argued for using women in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) as surrogates, calling it “whole body gestational donation.”. Anna Smajdor, of the University of Olso, wrote in the journal Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics that women who are brain dead shouldn’t have their wombs going to waste, when people who want children can use them. “We already know that pregnancies can be successfully carried to term in brain-dead women,” she said. “There is no obvious medical reason why initiating such pregnancies would not be possible.”

Read full story
19 comments
Virginia State

Veterans Affairs formalizes conscience protections for employees who object to abortion participation

According to Military.com, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sent out guidance on Friday, January 6, establishing a formal opt-out process for employees who have conscience objections to participating in abortions. In September 2022, the Biden administration mandated that abortions be committed at VA hospitals.

Read full story
1 comments

Quebec now has highest rate of euthanasia deaths in the world

As euthanasia and assisted suicide have risen throughout Canada, Quebec in particular has announced an alarming new statistic. According to the president of Quebec’s Commission on End of Life Care, the province now has the highest euthanasia rate in the world.

Read full story

It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year

According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy