Lawmakers don Planned Parenthood ‘abortion’ heart pins at State of the Union

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) flaunted his pro-abortion advocacy on Tuesday, announcing that he would wear an “abortion” pin to the State of the Union address.

“I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address,” he tweeted. “Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.” Another tweet showed him apparently on the House floor with the pin attached to his jacket.

The pin features a small heart shape in the center of the first “o” in “abortion,” implying the wearer’s strong affection for the procedure that intentionally takes a developing human being’s life before birth , and which has left countless women (and men) traumatized .

Markey’s pin earned him plenty of backlash online, including from the House Judiciary Republicans’ Twitter account. “Disgusting,” the account tweeted, prompting Markey to respond : “What’s disgusting is the GOP’s obsession with controlling people’s bodies.”

Others lambasted Markey for his SOTU accessory. “Democrat man wears pin showing his love of abortion, which violently ends human life in the mother’s womb,” tweeted The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America tweeted “SICK” in response, while Boston podcast host Gerry Callahan declared: “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts hangs its head in shame.”

Markey’s pin received support from some like Montana Democratic House Rep. Reilly Neill, who replied: “Like a Boss.”

Markey wasn’t alone. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) also donned the pin, reciting on Twitter, “Abortion care is health care. Abortion care saves lives.”

Markey previously announced that he would bring pro-abortion activist Kate Dineen to the SOTU, who was reported to have traveled across state lines to obtain an abortion. Dineen reportedly tried obtaining an abortion after discovering her preborn son had a stroke in utero. After Massachusetts General Hospital told her she was too far along, she drove to Maryland for an abortion. The Boston Globe reported that she came back to the city where she underwent labor “to deliver a fetus that had been aborted by lethal injection.”

This is likely referring to an induction abortion, described and animated in the video below:

In a video posted Tuesday, Dineen touted Markey as someone who “has been a champion for reproductive justice for his entire career.”

During his address, President Biden briefly mentioned abortion in part by calling on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law. He also vowed to veto any national attempt to legislate protections for preborn human beings, but stopped short of declaring a public health emergency over the issue as many Democrats have requested.

Besides attempting to go much further than codifying Roe through the Women’s Health Protection Act, Markey has also supported the idea of packing the court through The Judiciary Act of 2021, and sent several pro-abortion letters in the past year.