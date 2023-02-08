East Chicago, IN

‘Peace out!’ Preborn baby flashes her parents the peace sign on ultrasound

A preborn baby in Indiana gave her parents a joyful surprise during a routine ultrasound on January 31 when she appeared to show them the “peace sign.”

Abby and Kyle Weener were at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago having a look at their preborn baby girl, named Ellie, during a check-up at 31 weeks when the exciting moment happened. Out of nowhere, their baby girl flashed her two little fingers in the shape of a peace sign and the technician was able to snap a picture.

“The tech was looking around, watching things – and all of a sudden these two fingers popped right up,” Kyle told WGN

The room erupted in laughter. The staff said they had never experienced anything like it before. “This is something unique,” said Kyle. 

The couple is Christian and has two older children at home. They saw the precious moment as a sign from God. “It’s a great reminder that God is building this little being inside my wife,” explained Kyle. 

After the appointment, Kyle shared the ultrasound image on Facebook, captioning it, “31 weeks in and Ellie’s living her best life! Peace out!”

A similar ultrasound image was shared with Live Action News on Facebook in 2016. A preborn baby boy appeared to wave to his parents during his ultrasound. “This is an ultrasound picture of my son when I was six months pregnant with him,” wrote Amy Jedrysek at the time. “This is my favorite one out of all of my children in fact because its as tho he’s saying ‘Hi mom’!”

And in 2015, another mother shared a video of her 14-week-old preborn baby clapping in the womb. That video went viral.

Each of these children is sharing their humanity – and the humanity of all preborn children – with the world. Their lives inside of the womb are full of milestones, growth, and special moments with their parents. 

From the moment of fertilization, each child is his own person, with a heart that began beating 21 days after fertilization and detectable brain waves from about 42 days. Preborn children are learning in what experts call the “sensory playground,” which is the womb. They learn to distinguish languages before birth, and learn and remember songs and the voices of their family. They may be physically dependent on their mothers, as they will be for years after birth, but they are uniquely themselves.

