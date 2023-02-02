Coral Springs, FL

Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girl

Live Action News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrwqF_0kZNWzSc00
Photo byLive Action News

Delivering a baby unexpectedly quickly at any time can be alarming for most, but one South Florida couple had a sympathetic voice to help them through the ordeal. That voice was Jessica Quitoni, a pregnant dispatcher who works for the Coral Springs Police Department.

It was a Sunday afternoon, and Vernal Green was home with his pregnant wife, Aveny, when she started to go into labor. “Out of nowhere, the contractions got really strong,” Vernal told NBC Miami. “The baby just started coming way faster than we expected.”

He dialed 911 at 12:29 pm and got dispatcher Quitoni on the line. Immediately, she could hear the panic in his voice as she calmly went into action.

“Hi, my wife is pregnant, and I think she’s going into labor, and we might not be able to make it to the hospital,” Green said over the recorded line.

“My main thing is I wanted to know how far along she was and what number baby she was having because it makes a difference,” Quitoni told NBC.

“How far along is she?” she asked Green. “39 weeks – She feels something coming down,” Green replied, quickly adding, “Her water broke.” Quitoni instructed him to have his wife lay down in order to deliver the baby safely. “The baby’s head is out! The baby’s head is out!” Green exclaimed.

“So, if the baby’s head is out, what you are gonna need to do to deliver it is support the baby’s head gently to prevent the baby from coming out too fast. OK? Do not push or pull on the baby,” Quitoni said.

And as suddenly as it had started, the call – and the delivery – was over. “The whole baby is out!” The call was all of 37 seconds. “It happened very quickly,” Quitoni said. “It happened very fast.”

“The whole baby is out. Alright! Is it a boy or girl?” Quitoni asked.

“Girl. Girl!” came the reply.

“It’s a girl? Congratulations, I’m having a girl too. I’m 37 weeks. I’m right behind your wife, OK?” said Quitoni.

Quitoni marked the time of birth at 12:33 and kept the new parents calm until the paramedics arrived. “She just really gave us confidence that we could get through this,” Green recalled.

Shortly after the safe delivery of the couple’s baby girl, Victory, the Greens meet Quitoni in person, embracing her and introducing her to the baby she helped deliver. “Oh, she’s beautiful,” cooed Quitoni, as NBC7 cameras filmed.

Next, it’s Quitoni’s turn to deliver a baby – her own. In fact, during the whole call, she was having contractions. “The irony of me taking that call because I’ve been having contractions all weekend, and I was having contractions while taking the call,” she said. “Now, we’re just waiting for her arrival.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnant# dispatcher# baby girl# delivery# home delivery

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a non-profit publication covering human dignity and human rights topics.

California State
2K followers

More from Live Action News

Fort Worth, TX

Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgery

A Texas hospital announced last week that it successfully separated a pair of conjoined twins on January 23, after an 11-hour surgery. AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley are both recovering after their surgery, which took place at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The girls were born prematurely on October 3, 2022, and were connected at the abdomen and shared a single liver, a condition known as omphalopagus twins. Though the National Institute of Health suggests that omphalopagus twins have the best chance at successful separation, it also notes that only 25% of conjoined twins survive long enough to attempt separation surgery.

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

Attorneys general warn CVS and Walgreens to avoid mail-order abortion pill distribution

Attorneys general from 20 states sent a letter on February 1 to CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, warning them that distributing the abortion pill via mail could violate state and federal laws and there could be ramifications should they proceed to send abortion pills in this manner.

Read full story
Polk County, FL

Abandoned newborn rescued by neighbors, as police search for mother

The Polk County Sheriff’s office is searching for the mother of an abandoned baby girl, whose cries led neighbors to find her left alone on the ground outside. Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez was at home when a noise got her attention. According to local news station WFTS, Ordonez believed the sound was coming from a cat. But as the cries continued, she decided to investigate the area behind her home, where she found a newborn baby girl lying on the ground. She immediately called 911.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal court

The trial against pro-life sidewalk counselor Mark Houck came to an end today, as a jury acquitted Houck of all charges. Houck’s saga began on October 13, 2021, when Houck and his 12-year-old son were reaching out to women outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood. An abortion facility escort reportedly began harassing Houck’s son, making crude and antagonistic remarks, as Houck repeatedly instructed the escort to leave his son alone. When the escort refused, Houck allegedly pushed him away.

Read full story
3 comments

Pro-life senators introduce legislation to ban taxpayer funding of abortion

A group of pro-life senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to permanently prohibit taxpayer funding of so-called “elective” abortions. Forty-seven senators sponsored the No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act, which would permanently ban the federal funding of some abortions.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially begins

The trial against Mark Houck, a sidewalk counselor whose home was raided by the FBI, began today. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is charging him with violating the FACE Act, and he is facing up to 11 years in prison.

Read full story
2 comments

‘Fetal containers’: Bioethicist proposes using women in vegetative states as surrogates

A bioethicist has argued for using women in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) as surrogates, calling it “whole body gestational donation.”. Anna Smajdor, of the University of Olso, wrote in the journal Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics that women who are brain dead shouldn’t have their wombs going to waste, when people who want children can use them. “We already know that pregnancies can be successfully carried to term in brain-dead women,” she said. “There is no obvious medical reason why initiating such pregnancies would not be possible.”

Read full story
19 comments
Virginia State

Veterans Affairs formalizes conscience protections for employees who object to abortion participation

According to Military.com, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) sent out guidance on Friday, January 6, establishing a formal opt-out process for employees who have conscience objections to participating in abortions. In September 2022, the Biden administration mandated that abortions be committed at VA hospitals.

Read full story
1 comments

Quebec now has highest rate of euthanasia deaths in the world

As euthanasia and assisted suicide have risen throughout Canada, Quebec in particular has announced an alarming new statistic. According to the president of Quebec’s Commission on End of Life Care, the province now has the highest euthanasia rate in the world.

Read full story

It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year

According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.

Read full story
64 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Pro-life activists to protest CVS and Walgreens over plans to dispense abortion pill

The pro-life group, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), has announced nationwide protests and a boycott campaign against CVS and Walgreens following the announcement that the pharmacy chains plan to begin dispensing the abortion pill regimen.

Read full story
1 comments

Abortion industry seeks to end all FDA abortion pill safety regulations

Abortion pill safety regulations created by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), known as REMS, are the next target of the profitable abortion industry, which has historically bemoaned all regulations to protect women. The ultimate goal of these abortion advocates — many associated with Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH) — is to allow over-the-counter dispensing of the abortion pill.

Read full story

Canadian official speaks against assisted suicide: ‘People need hope, not suicide’

Canada has decided to temporarily delay its decision of whether to allow Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) for people with mental illness, and one politician continues to condemn the practice.

Read full story

FDA announces retail pharmacies can dispense abortion pills with a prescription

The abortion pill can now be sold through retail pharmacies with a prescription, according to the U.S. manufacturer of the abortion pill, Danco Laboratories. The change made on January 3, 2023, was not yet published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when it grabbed the attention of multiple media outlets due to an announcement released by Danco.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parents

Last year, Aniya Smith went public with her story of having been abandoned as an infant 30 years ago. Now, after searching for over a year for her biological parents, she’s finally found them.

Read full story
3 comments
Manchester, NH

Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woods

A woman has been arrested for allegedly leaving her premature newborn at a campsite in New Hampshire to die. Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony assault, lying to authorities, and endangering the welfare of a child, after Manchester Police say she gave birth and left the baby behind. Eckersley called 911 to report what was described as a “pregnancy problem,” according to the Manchester Fire Department. Upon arriving, they found Eckersley, who told them she had given birth prematurely in the woods near the West Side Ice Arena.

Read full story
4 comments
Largo, FL

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.

Read full story
74 comments

Assisted suicide can only be committed by doctors, Dutch court rules

Photo byLive Action NewsA Dutch court ruled last Wednesday that medical professionals are the only people who can participate in assisted suicide procedures, rejecting a request from a right-to-die group that argued anyone should be able to help another person.

Read full story
1 comments
Bristol, VA

Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business

Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy