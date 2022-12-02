Mom in preterm labor saved by ‘superhero’ five-year-old son

Photo by Live Action News

A five-year-old boy in Missouri is being called a hero for saving the day when his mother went into preterm labor, according to KSHB .

Jalessa Young was surprised when she went into preterm labor two weeks early on November 23 with her baby boy, Prince. He wasn’t due until December 7, so the early labor was a major surprise. She explained that she was in the bathroom when her five-year-old son, King, took charge.

“So, I go into the restroom, and I’m screaming. And he’s like, ‘Momma, when will the pain go away?'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘When your baby brother comes.’ So, he starts rubbing my back, and I let out a little more screaming. And he’s like, ‘I’m gonna call the ambulance,’ and I was like, ‘Yes, baby call the ambulance.'”

King called for help and gave the dispatchers directions to his house, making sure to unlock the door for the paramedics.

“I told them that my mom needs help,” he said.

Jared Young rushed home from work when he learned his wife was in labor, but by the time he got there, baby Prince had already been born. Thanks to King’s quick thinking and action, paramedics had arrived in time to help the baby boy and his mother.

“Yeah, basically it was her [Jalessa] and King at the house delivering the baby until the paramedics got there and did the rest of it,” said Jared Young. He said he is grateful that King knew what to do to help his family. “I’m amazed, man,” he said. “He surprises me every day. I’m grateful. I got a new son. Prince is gonna be just as great as King one day.”

His mother is proud and grateful as well, “I’m thankful for my five-year-old. He was literally my superhero.”