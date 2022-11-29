Swedish woman welcomes her 11th baby on 11/11: ‘What dreams are made of’

A woman who originally thought she would never be able to have children has happily welcomed her 11th child — and incredibly, welcomed him on November 11th, or 11/11.

Satu Nordling Gonzalez, 36, of Sweden, had a miscarriage at 21, which left her with uterine scarring. That, plus stress, reportedly caused her to have difficulty ovulating. Originally, Gonzalez gave up on the idea of having a child.

But within two years, she was proven wrong, and she and her husband welcomed their first child, Nicole, in 2008. Over the next 10 years, 10 more children would follow — including their new addition.

She shared a heartwarming video of the happy family on Instagram, with the first time they got to meet their little brother. “This is what [d]reams are made of,” she wrote. “Welcome to our family precious baby boy. The very first meeting with their new baby brother was magical, it was everything and more [I] ever imagined it would be during the whole pregnancy. [Can’t] believe [I’m] so lucky to call myself mom to these 11 amazing kiddos. This – this IS what my dreams are made of.”

Gonzalez said she is able to handle her household by sticking to a strict schedule, with she and her husband getting a few hours to themselves each night before bed. And despite how hard it is, she wouldn’t change a thing.

“Being a mother is a huge work and sacrifice. At times, a feeling of fatigue overwhelms me even before I have breakfast,” she said, according to The Mirror. “However, the smiles and love of children is the best reward for my care for them. My body has always recovered quickly after pregnancies. I am active with children and I move a lot because of them.”

Though Gonzalez has shared several photos of her new baby on the family Instagram page, she has yet to reveal his name. “I’m just soaking in this new little person,” she wrote in a video from the day he was born. “He is perfect.”

