Actress Ali Stroker uses pregnancy to advocate for those with disabilities

Live Action News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMxAu_0jAfWW6B00
Live Action News

Actress Ali Stroker, who is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair, recently announced her first pregnancy with husband David Perlow. In an October interview with Self, Stroker spoke candidly about her desire to use her pregnancy to advocate for people with disabilities.

Stroker has used a wheelchair ever since she was in a car accident at the age of two. She hasn’t let her disability stop her, becoming the first Broadway actor who uses a wheelchair and also appearing on a number of television shows. She said that she always wanted to have a baby, and central to her journey to motherhood was finding the right doctor.

“Sometimes, when you have a disability, you feel like you have to take what you can get. And I just want anyone with a disability to know that that’s not the case,” Stroker said. “You can choose who you want to work with, especially around pregnancy. There are a lot of really amazing people out there.”

Despite the challenge ahead and the unknowns that come with parenting, especially as she will navigate it in a wheelchair, Stroker is excited to share her story in the hopes that it inspires other moms with disabilities.

“I was really nervous to share this news. It’s the most personal thing that’s maybe ever happened to me,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s something that I’m so proud of. There’s a huge gap in representation of parents with disabilities. My baby will always have a mom in a wheelchair, and I don’t see that represented in many places. So there are parts of my personal life that are cool to share because there are going to be many more women with all different kinds of disabilities who want to become moms.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZxuY_0jAfWW6B00
Live Action News

Stroker also noted her desire to bring awareness around the issue that there isn’t a lot of pregnancy gear adapted for moms with differing needs. “Another thing that is interesting to me is there isn’t a lot of adaptive equipment for parents. There’s a lot of adaptive equipment for children with disabilities, but not really for parents,” she said. “There are billions of dollars being made every day in the baby industry, and I wish that there was a little bit more awareness that not every parent is able-bodied.”

Stroker is due to have her baby boy this month. “I wish more people knew that pregnancy is not the same for every person in a wheelchair or with a certain disability. It’s different for everyone,” she said. “But I can’t help but share this journey, which has been so smooth. It feels like a miracle. It really does.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ali Stroker# broadway# pregnancy# disability# disability advocacy

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a non-profit publication covering human dignity and human rights topics.

California State
1757 followers

More from Live Action News

Ocilla, GA

Senate investigation confirms female ICE detainees endured ‘excessive’ gynecological procedures

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations — a panel of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — released the results of an investigation on Tuesday detailing the medical mistreatment of migrant women in an ICE detention center in Georgia, including that they endured “excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures.”

Read full story
12 comments

EEOC investigates whether abortion travel benefits are discriminatory

A commissioner at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has initiated an investigation to see whether companies providing coverage for abortion travel are engaging in a form of discrimination.

Read full story

Groundbreaking: Baby girl successfully treated for genetic disease before birth

To all outward appearances Ayla Bashir is a normal, happy, 17-month-old child. She began crawling right on time, and today she stands and walks, plays with toys, and has started saying her first words and phrases. The reason she’s able to thrive today is thanks to a new way of treating her rare genetic disease — a form which is often fatal.

Read full story
3 comments

Biden HHS plans to transport migrant children to abortion-friendly states for abortions

The Biden administration issued a directive last Thursday stating that unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody must have access to abortion. The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that is tasked with housing migrant children, issued Field Guidance making it an official policy that unaccompanied children must be given access to abortion if they want it. The directive also states pregnant girls should not be sheltered in states with pro-life protections, like Texas:

Read full story

Jennifer Aniston and the harsh reality of finite fertility

In the past, actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed her support for abortion (the legal ‘right’ to end the lives of the preborn children you don’t want), but she recently opened up about her own struggles with the other side of the fertility coin — the inability to have the children you do want. While the heartache that comes with infertility is understandable, individuals who have been conceived via artificial means have revealed the heartache and identity crises it has caused them. And women who go through fertility treatments learn the industry secret: IVF fails more than it succeeds.

Read full story

Baby born at 23 weeks heads home with her family: ‘It’s a miracle that she survived’

A baby born at just 23 weeks and weighing 535 grams at birth has finally gone home with her parents. When little Isla was born on March 4, her parents Lauren Ormston and Oliver Dewey were told that she had just a 10% chance of survival.

Read full story
23 comments

Surrogacy industry implements new rules in wake of Roe’s reversal

In reaction to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organizationruling in June 2022 permitting states to again limit and even prohibit abortion procedures, surrogacy businesses have implemented new and more careful guidelines for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to reduce potential abortions due to the fact that “selective reduction,” or abortion after IVF, is an often integral part of the process, according to surrogacy specialists.

Read full story

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.

Read full story
44 comments

Preemie whose death doctors predicted is going home: ‘He’s a miracle’

A preemie who wasn’t breathing for an astounding 17 minutes after birth has made a miraculous recovery, and is now joining his family at home. Bethany Homar was 26 weeks pregnant when she suffered a placental abruption and had to have an emergency c-section to save her baby. Little Isaiah weighed just 1lb, 10oz when he was born. After birth, it took doctors 17 minutes of resuscitation before he started breathing on his own.

Read full story
9 comments

Teen adopted with spina bifida finds successful path in sports

A teenager with spina bifida who was adopted as a child from China is thriving as he forges a new path in sports, showing the world he is not limited by his disability. Ryan Wolfe grew up playing soccer and basketball, but always had a passion for football. And now, as the team manager for Eastern Lebanon County (ELCO) High School in Pennsylvania, he’s able to fulfill that passion. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. In an interview with Lancaster Online, Wolfe and his family shared his remarkable story, which started with Ryan’s adoption from China in 2012.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”

Read full story
1084 comments

France fails attempt to make abortion a constitutional right

The first attempt in France to make abortion a constitutional right has failed, reports The Guardian. Though the government has said that it will back efforts to make France the first country to enshrine abortion in its constitution, the French Senate rejected the effort, with a vote of 172 to 139 on October 19.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Couple with Down syndrome gets engaged in Times Square proposal

A woman who headed to Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month had a sweet surprise when her boyfriend proposed to her. The proposal, which was caught on video, is just one instance showing that people with Down syndrome can lead rich, fulfilling lives, despite the dire predictions their parents are often given.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discrimination

A Maryland man is suing the city of Baltimore for violating his right to free speech and exercise of religion by requiring him to have a permit before he can display pro-life signs outside an abortion facility.

Read full story
8 comments

Infant euthanasia is gaining support from some parents in Canada

Recently, Live Action News reported that the Quebec College of Physicians has made a recommendation that infants who experience “grave malformations” where life expectancy is “basically nil” should be eligible for euthanasia under Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) laws. Now, it seems that this recommendation is more than just a shocking suggestion, as a report from the National Post reveals that some parents are already asking for their children to be euthanized.

Read full story
Lansing, MI

Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan church

Video footage has revealed pro-abortion vandals spray painting the outside of a Catholic church in Michigan on October 8. In the video, three hooded individuals approached the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing during the overnight hours and spray painted pro-abortion and anti-Catholic rhetoric on the sidewalk, church doors, and a large, LED sign. Parishioners, including many families with young children, were subjected to the vandalism and vulgar messages when they arrived for Sunday mass the next morning.

Read full story
1 comments

More than one million people march for women and for life in Mexico

More than one million people participated in a series of pro-life marches which took place throughout Mexico on the weekend of October 8 and 9. According to Catholic News Agency, more than 200,000 people attended the event in Mexico City alone, while the other participants joined in marches throughout 30 states.

Read full story

Mom who gave birth just 18 months ago wins Ironman World Championship

An American won the women’s field of the Ironman World Championship for the first time since 1996 — and it was not only her first time competing, but she is a new mom who gave birth just 18 months ago.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy