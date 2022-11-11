Jennifer Aniston and the harsh reality of finite fertility

Live Action News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2fMI_0j7lOSj500
Live Action News

In the past, actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed her support for abortion (the legal ‘right’ to end the lives of the preborn children you don’t want), but she recently opened up about her own struggles with the other side of the fertility coin — the inability to have the children you do want. While the heartache that comes with infertility is understandable, individuals who have been conceived via artificial means have revealed the heartache and identity crises it has caused them. And women who go through fertility treatments learn the industry secret: IVF fails more than it succeeds.

In an interview with Allure, Aniston, 53, revealed that while tabloids and celebrity gossip sites were spreading pregnancy rumors about her or speculating that her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt was due to her choice of career over children, the truth was that she did want children and at some point had tried IVF in an attempt to conceive.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” she said. “It was challenging for me, the baby-making road.”

She continued, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

In 2010, five years after her split from Pitt, Aniston shared her support for artificial insemination and the idea that children don’t need a father. She was 41 by then and according to her own words, she was still trying to get pregnant. It would be five more years before she married her second husband, actor Justin Theroux.

It’s natural to feel sympathetic towards Aniston and her struggles, though she says she has come to terms with not having a baby. But as research shows, artificial methods of creating children — egg-freezing, sperm donation, and IVF — only create more problems.

How reproductive technologies affect children

Research shows that children raised by their biological married mother and father are physically and emotionally healthier. They are less likely to be sexually abused, use drugs or alcohol, or commit delinquent behaviors. In addition, a child living with a single mother is 14 times more likely to suffer serious physical abuse than a child living with his or her married biological parents. A child whose mother cohabitates with a man other than the child’s father is 33 times more likely to suffer serious physical abuse.

But even when raised by their married biological mother and father, children created by artificial means can struggle with the implications.

A woman named Claire told the organization Them Before Us, “Somehow, somewhere, my parents developed the idea that they deserved to have a baby, and it didn’t matter how much it cost, how many times it took, or how many died in the process. They deserved a child. And with an attitude like that, by the time I was born they thought they deserved to have the perfect child… as Dad defined a perfect child. And since they deserved a child, I was their property to be controlled, not a person or a gift to be treasured. And when I at last became an adult with my own opinions and thoughts, an adult who could stand up for herself, I was simply removed from their lives. I was no longer the perfect child they had wanted, and they had no use for an independent, high-spirited daughter.”

Sarah, who grew up not knowing her father or who he was, explained, “I needed a father, as do most other girls growing up in single parent homes. I ended up being the statistic: high school drop-out, teenage runaway, homeless youth, a victim of sexual abuse by a step-parent, and pregnant at 17. When we view women in films about single parents, even in the most dire storytelling everything usually ends up okay for the children involved. Children are resilient, and when your story is being written for a commercial audience it pays to tie up loose ends. But films aren’t real life. They are meant to be consumed by a customer who doesn’t want to pay to be reminded of how sad the real stories of ‘illegitimate’ children are. They don’t need to be reminded that most of us live lives of generational poverty and ignorance.”

In addition to the psychological effects reproductive technologies have on children, there are also physical effects. Children created through IVF have an increased risk of premature birth, low birth weight, cerebral palsy, high blood pressure, cancer, and perinatal mortality. Girls conceived through IVF can experience advanced bone age and hormonal imbalances during puberty. Some studies have also found a connection between IVF and an increased risk of childhood illnesses such as cardiovascular problems, early-onset acute lymphoblastic leukemia, epigenetic disorders, cognitive impairment, and possible infertility of their own as adults.

How reproductive technologies affect women

Aniston said she wishes someone had told her to freeze her eggs. It’s likely then that she believes if she had frozen her eggs in her 20s, IVF may have been successful for her in her 30s or 40s. Likewise, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 33, told Vanity Fair in 2020 that all she can really handle at the moment is being a dog mom. “I’m sitting here, I’m like, ‘Do I freeze my eggs? Can I afford to do that?'” she said. “… My orthodontist was telling me about how she was doing IVF, and I’m like, asking her what her experience is like.”

Originally thought of as a last-ditch effort to have a baby, IVF and egg freezing are now in a woman’s plan regardless of whether or not she has current fertility concerns. According to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, the number of healthy women freezing eggs rose from 7,193 in 2016 to 12,438 in 2020. Yet a 2022 study in the journal Fertility and Sterility from New York University Langone Fertility Center regarding egg freezing revealed data that Dr. Marcelle Cedars, director of the division of reproductive endocrinology at the University of California San Francisco, said “should give women pause.”

Cedars, also the president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, explained, “The pregnancy rate is not as good as I think a lot of women think it will be. I always tell my patients, ‘There’s not a baby in the freezer. There’s a chance to get pregnant.'”

The study found that the chance of a live birth from frozen eggs is only 39%. Dr. Alan Penzias, a fertility doctor at Boston IVF Fertility Clinic and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, told The New York Times that data from his center are consistent with the study. Women who freeze their eggs at his clinic have only a 33% chance of having a baby using those eggs.

“Counseling should be clear that there is no guarantee and that the value of delaying having a child must exceed the benefit of delay,” Dr. Penzias said.

National data on the success rates of having a baby after freezing your eggs remain unknown, Dr. Timothy Hickman, president of the society and medical director of CCRM Fertility in Houston, told The New York Times. Women are trying to buy time in hopes of having a baby in the future but there is no guarantee — and it could cost them tens of thousands of dollars. Once they have paid to retrieve, freeze, and store their eggs, there are still costs associated with the IVF process, which carries its own low success rate. For women under 35, IVF has a success rate of just 44.5%, dropping to 2.8% for women ages 42 and over, according to data. Just seven percent of babies created through IVF survive to the newborn stage of life.

The average age of first-time mothers in America is up from age 21 to 26, while for fathers, it’s up from 27 to 31. The top reason: money. Sixty percent of women surveyed said they will delay having children because they don’t make enough money with 51% saying they want to earn a higher wage before they have a child. But the data regarding egg freezing and IVF suggest that in delaying motherhood for too long, women run the risk of not becoming pregnant at all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jennifer Aniston# friends# fertility# infertility# pregnancy

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a non-profit publication covering human dignity and human rights topics.

California State
1688 followers

More from Live Action News

Groundbreaking: Baby girl successfully treated for genetic disease before birth

To all outward appearances Ayla Bashir is a normal, happy, 17-month-old child. She began crawling right on time, and today she stands and walks, plays with toys, and has started saying her first words and phrases. The reason she’s able to thrive today is thanks to a new way of treating her rare genetic disease — a form which is often fatal.

Read full story

Biden HHS plans to transport migrant children to abortion-friendly states for abortions

The Biden administration issued a directive last Thursday stating that unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody must have access to abortion. The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that is tasked with housing migrant children, issued Field Guidance making it an official policy that unaccompanied children must be given access to abortion if they want it. The directive also states pregnant girls should not be sheltered in states with pro-life protections, like Texas:

Read full story

Actress Ali Stroker uses pregnancy to advocate for those with disabilities

Actress Ali Stroker, who is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair, recently announced her first pregnancy with husband David Perlow. In an October interview with Self, Stroker spoke candidly about her desire to use her pregnancy to advocate for people with disabilities.

Read full story

Baby born at 23 weeks heads home with her family: ‘It’s a miracle that she survived’

A baby born at just 23 weeks and weighing 535 grams at birth has finally gone home with her parents. When little Isla was born on March 4, her parents Lauren Ormston and Oliver Dewey were told that she had just a 10% chance of survival.

Read full story
23 comments

Surrogacy industry implements new rules in wake of Roe’s reversal

In reaction to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organizationruling in June 2022 permitting states to again limit and even prohibit abortion procedures, surrogacy businesses have implemented new and more careful guidelines for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to reduce potential abortions due to the fact that “selective reduction,” or abortion after IVF, is an often integral part of the process, according to surrogacy specialists.

Read full story

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.

Read full story
41 comments

Preemie whose death doctors predicted is going home: ‘He’s a miracle’

A preemie who wasn’t breathing for an astounding 17 minutes after birth has made a miraculous recovery, and is now joining his family at home. Bethany Homar was 26 weeks pregnant when she suffered a placental abruption and had to have an emergency c-section to save her baby. Little Isaiah weighed just 1lb, 10oz when he was born. After birth, it took doctors 17 minutes of resuscitation before he started breathing on his own.

Read full story
8 comments

Teen adopted with spina bifida finds successful path in sports

A teenager with spina bifida who was adopted as a child from China is thriving as he forges a new path in sports, showing the world he is not limited by his disability. Ryan Wolfe grew up playing soccer and basketball, but always had a passion for football. And now, as the team manager for Eastern Lebanon County (ELCO) High School in Pennsylvania, he’s able to fulfill that passion. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. In an interview with Lancaster Online, Wolfe and his family shared his remarkable story, which started with Ryan’s adoption from China in 2012.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”

Read full story
1081 comments

France fails attempt to make abortion a constitutional right

The first attempt in France to make abortion a constitutional right has failed, reports The Guardian. Though the government has said that it will back efforts to make France the first country to enshrine abortion in its constitution, the French Senate rejected the effort, with a vote of 172 to 139 on October 19.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Couple with Down syndrome gets engaged in Times Square proposal

A woman who headed to Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month had a sweet surprise when her boyfriend proposed to her. The proposal, which was caught on video, is just one instance showing that people with Down syndrome can lead rich, fulfilling lives, despite the dire predictions their parents are often given.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discrimination

A Maryland man is suing the city of Baltimore for violating his right to free speech and exercise of religion by requiring him to have a permit before he can display pro-life signs outside an abortion facility.

Read full story
8 comments

Infant euthanasia is gaining support from some parents in Canada

Recently, Live Action News reported that the Quebec College of Physicians has made a recommendation that infants who experience “grave malformations” where life expectancy is “basically nil” should be eligible for euthanasia under Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) laws. Now, it seems that this recommendation is more than just a shocking suggestion, as a report from the National Post reveals that some parents are already asking for their children to be euthanized.

Read full story
Lansing, MI

Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan church

Video footage has revealed pro-abortion vandals spray painting the outside of a Catholic church in Michigan on October 8. In the video, three hooded individuals approached the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing during the overnight hours and spray painted pro-abortion and anti-Catholic rhetoric on the sidewalk, church doors, and a large, LED sign. Parishioners, including many families with young children, were subjected to the vandalism and vulgar messages when they arrived for Sunday mass the next morning.

Read full story
1 comments

More than one million people march for women and for life in Mexico

More than one million people participated in a series of pro-life marches which took place throughout Mexico on the weekend of October 8 and 9. According to Catholic News Agency, more than 200,000 people attended the event in Mexico City alone, while the other participants joined in marches throughout 30 states.

Read full story

Mom who gave birth just 18 months ago wins Ironman World Championship

An American won the women’s field of the Ironman World Championship for the first time since 1996 — and it was not only her first time competing, but she is a new mom who gave birth just 18 months ago.

Read full story

Canadian woman chose death due to lack of medical care: ‘I could have had more time if I had more help’

A Canadian woman died recently from euthanasia through the country’s medical assistance in dying (MAiD) laws, but she admitted in her own obituary that it was a lack of appropriate medical care, and not her illness, that caused her to choose to die.

Read full story
182 comments
Texas State

Wedding photographer convicted of capital murder for brutally killing pregnant mom and 34-week baby

A woman in Texas was convicted of capital murder on Monday in the deaths of a 34-weeks-pregnant woman and her preborn baby girl. The assailant was attempting to kidnap the baby.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy