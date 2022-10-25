New York City, NY

Couple with Down syndrome gets engaged in Times Square proposal

Live Action News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUOS3_0il7g1P800
Live Action News

A woman who headed to Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month had a sweet surprise when her boyfriend proposed to her. The proposal, which was caught on video, is just one instance showing that people with Down syndrome can lead rich, fulfilling lives, despite the dire predictions their parents are often given.

The heartwarming proposal was shared on social media by the National Down Syndrome Society; each October is a month dedicated to spreading awareness and education, as well as celebrating the abilities and accomplishments of people who have Down syndrome.

“Jenny thought she was having her picture taken in NYC,” the caption reads. “But in reality, her boyfriend Austin was getting ready to propose! Austin popped the question just after they had their photo shown on the jumbotron during our Times Square video presentation. We couldn’t be happier for them. And can’t wait for the big day!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbwRX_0il7g1P800
Live Action News

READ: Chris Nikic becomes first man with Down syndrome to complete Ironman World Championship

As the proposal shows, people with Down syndrome aren’t limited in what they’re able to do; they have achieved many things, including graduating from school, holding down jobs, and getting married. In fact, the young man in the Instagram video, Austin, is an entrepreneur with his own food truck selling specialty hot dogs. He was featured in a recent Fox & Friends video, where he introduced his girlfriend to host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“Tell me a little bit about what you love about her,” Campos-Duffy asked Austin.

“She makes my heart really nice,” he said. “And she’s the one for me.”

Despite the many accomplishments people with Down syndrome are able to achieve, preborn children with the condition continue to be a target for discriminatory abortions. One study found that as many as 67% of pregnancies in the United States end in abortion after receiving a prenatal diagnosis. For those parents who do continue with the pregnancy, just 11% of women reported having a positive experience. Shockingly, the country of Iceland claims to have “eradicated” Down syndrome, when in reality, nearly 100% of children with the diagnosis were aborted.

Down Syndrome Awareness Month aims to show that people with the diagnosis can lead joy-filled, fulfilling lives, but it also sends a bigger message — that all lives should be cherished and protected, no matter what the ability or diagnosis.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Down syndrome# Down syndrome couple# engagement# Times Square proposal# Times Square

Comments / 9

Published by

We are a non-profit publication covering human dignity and human rights topics.

California State
1155 followers

More from Live Action News

Texas State

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”

Read full story
386 comments

France fails attempt to make abortion a constitutional right

The first attempt in France to make abortion a constitutional right has failed, reports The Guardian. Though the government has said that it will back efforts to make France the first country to enshrine abortion in its constitution, the French Senate rejected the effort, with a vote of 172 to 139 on October 19.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discrimination

A Maryland man is suing the city of Baltimore for violating his right to free speech and exercise of religion by requiring him to have a permit before he can display pro-life signs outside an abortion facility.

Read full story
8 comments

Infant euthanasia is gaining support from some parents in Canada

Recently, Live Action News reported that the Quebec College of Physicians has made a recommendation that infants who experience “grave malformations” where life expectancy is “basically nil” should be eligible for euthanasia under Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) laws. Now, it seems that this recommendation is more than just a shocking suggestion, as a report from the National Post reveals that some parents are already asking for their children to be euthanized.

Read full story
Lansing, MI

Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan church

Video footage has revealed pro-abortion vandals spray painting the outside of a Catholic church in Michigan on October 8. In the video, three hooded individuals approached the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing during the overnight hours and spray painted pro-abortion and anti-Catholic rhetoric on the sidewalk, church doors, and a large, LED sign. Parishioners, including many families with young children, were subjected to the vandalism and vulgar messages when they arrived for Sunday mass the next morning.

Read full story
1 comments

More than one million people march for women and for life in Mexico

More than one million people participated in a series of pro-life marches which took place throughout Mexico on the weekend of October 8 and 9. According to Catholic News Agency, more than 200,000 people attended the event in Mexico City alone, while the other participants joined in marches throughout 30 states.

Read full story

Mom who gave birth just 18 months ago wins Ironman World Championship

An American won the women’s field of the Ironman World Championship for the first time since 1996 — and it was not only her first time competing, but she is a new mom who gave birth just 18 months ago.

Read full story

Canadian woman chose death due to lack of medical care: ‘I could have had more time if I had more help’

A Canadian woman died recently from euthanasia through the country’s medical assistance in dying (MAiD) laws, but she admitted in her own obituary that it was a lack of appropriate medical care, and not her illness, that caused her to choose to die.

Read full story
182 comments
Texas State

Wedding photographer convicted of capital murder for brutally killing pregnant mom and 34-week baby

A woman in Texas was convicted of capital murder on Monday in the deaths of a 34-weeks-pregnant woman and her preborn baby girl. The assailant was attempting to kidnap the baby.

Read full story
1 comments

Pro-life pregnancy center helps reunite Afghan refugees with their young son

Last week, Afghan refugees Benafsha and her husband Mustafa were reunited with their 22-month-old son Jasoor after more than a year of separation. The reunion was able to take place because of the efforts of a pro-life pregnancy resource center.

Read full story

Teen adopted from foster care says ‘adoption has been a blessing’

A teenage girl adopted at 15 years old from foster care is sharing her experience with the aim of giving other teenagers like her hope for their own bright future — and to encourage potential parents to consider adopting from foster care as well.

Read full story
2 comments

VA plans to commit abortions on civilians with pregnancy complications

Less than a month after the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that its hospitals will begin committing abortions on female veterans, VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal has revealed that women who are not veterans — in other words, civilians — could undergo abortions there, too.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICU

A family in Illinois is celebrating in a big way now that their 18-month-old preemie is finally able to go home after spending her entire young life in the hospital. Little Autumn was born in March 2021 at just 23 weeks gestation. At the time, she weighed just 1.1 pounds and had a number of medical complications, including bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), a type of chronic lung disease. Doctors gave the tiny preemie a 50% chance of survival.

Read full story
4 comments

FBI agents question praying pro-life sidewalk advocate at Minnesota Planned Parenthood

A pro-life sidewalk advocate who spends hours praying before a Minnesota Planned Parenthood was recently questioned by two FBI agents, further contributing to fears that the Biden Department of Justice is targeting pro-life organizations.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortion

A woman was taken to the emergency room after undergoing an abortion in Chicago earlier this year — but this time, it was apparently not due to a botched abortion. Instead, the woman became suicidal afterward and was threatening to harm herself.

Read full story
60 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky family receives Congressional recognition, named ‘angels’ of adoption

A Kentucky family has been recognized by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as Angels in Adoption after adopting three children in just a few short years. Johnathan and Julie Emmons Gay experienced a miscarriage in 2015 and then decided to become foster parents. They soon welcomed a little girl, Makayla, into their home; six months later, Maya came along. The Gays eventually adopted both girls, and as the couple already had a biological son, Jackson, they thought their family was complete. But more children were still to come.

Read full story
1 comments

She chose life for triplets with the help of a pregnancy resource center: ‘I’m thanking God’

Even as smear campaigns and worse continue to barrage pregnancy resource centers across the country, the women who actually walk through their doors and receive material services and emotional support tell a different story.

Read full story
64 comments
Dallas, TX

For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life states

The building that houses the grisly late-term abortion facility, Southwestern Women’s Surgery Center in Dallas, owned and operated by abortionist Curtis Boyd appears to have been put up for sale. In addition, Live Action News has discovered that multiple abortion clinic buildings are popping up on commercial real-estate websites just months after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Read full story

UN resolution declares abortion to be a ‘human right’

The United Nations adopted a resolution this month stating that abortion is a human right for women and girls. Titled “International cooperation for access to justice, remedies and assistance for survivors of sexual violence,” the resolution’s primary aim is to condemn “all forms of sexual and gender-based violence” while “urging all countries to provide victims and survivors access to justice, reparations and assistance.” Within the resolution, abortion is defined as a right that should be readily available to victims of sexual violence.

Read full story
54 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy