Jeopardy has crowned a new champion

LisaB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDeYE_0jaQYSDK00
Newspaper headline

Jeopardy has seen the likings of numerous intelligent and knowledgeable individual. Popular names like Ken Jennings, who is also the show’s host, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer are amount the most popular. Now another name was added to that list. After 21 straight winning games, Cris Pannullo finally lost. He has the sixth longest winning streak and fifth largest total winnings on the show. But this is not the last time we will see him.

Who is Cris Pannull?

Jeopardy stage has seen several stars come and got. But few make it onto short list of championship who Are brought back to challenge each other in a special tournament known as the Tournament of Champions. The most recent addition is the 21 times winner Cris Pannullo. Over the 21 weeks on the show, Cris has shared several details about his personal life with the world. He talked about his girlfriend Heather, his 10 year old pet rabbit and his favorite food.

Why is Cris Pannullo famous?

On December fifth he secured his 21st win. Which places him on short list of jeopardy champions to return for the tournament of champion. He is current number six for the most winning streak and number five for the largest total accumulated earnings. Above him are Ken Jennings with 74 wins back in 2004, Amy Schneider with 40 wins , Matt Amodio with 38 wins, James Holzhauer with 32 wins, and Mattea Roach with 23 wins.

Cris Pannullo is more than just a champion. He is known for his ability to uncover the daily doubles and large bets. In a few of his games he found all three daily doubles which propelled him to his high daily earnings. More so, his extravagant wages on these daily doubles earned him large totals, even when his final jeopardy answer is incorrect. Many compare him to fellow champion James Holzhauer whose 32 days winning streak earned him $2,462,216. His highest earning in a single show is $ 71, 821.

What’s next?

The tournament of Champions is set for 2023, and Cris has earned himself a place. In this tournament, he will face with other champions like Ryan Long, Julia Colin’s, David Madden and James Zuffranieri. This tournament is poise to be an exciting one.

