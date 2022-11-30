Christmas Trees lighting at Rockefeller Plaza happens today

Welcome in the Christmas Season with lighting your Christmas tree Photo by Ksenia Chernaya/Pexel

Nothing says Christmas like a well-trimmed and lit Christmas Trees. History accredits the origin of the Christmas tree to the Germans back in the 16th century. Christians would bring trees into their homes to decorate. No matter your age Christmas tree say one thing, “the Christmas Season has began!”

Origin of The famous Rockefeller Christmas tree

There is no Christmas tree that says Christmas like the one in Rockefeller Center. The tradition start back when Rockefeller Center was being built. In December of 1931, during the Great Depression, construction workers at the Rockefeller Center construction site pooled their money to buy a tree. It was 20-feet tall and represented their happiness and appreciation for a job in that time.

In 1933, Mr. Rockefeller placed a 50-feet tree to marking the beginning of a 91-year old Christmas tradition today. Since, other activities were added around the tree. In 1936, the Rockefeller Plaza Outdoor Ice Skating Pond was established. Then in 2018 the exquisite three-dimensional Swarovski star, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind debuted.

Over the years the Rockefeller Christmas tree has been featured in several Christmas movies like Home Alone 2, Elf and Mad about you.

Each year, the Rockefeller Christmas tree bless our hearts with light and the joy of Christmas. But after the holiday, it is taken to a lumber mill to produce wood to help build houses through the Habitat for Humanity. You can see the splendor and pure joy this Christmas tree and other tree brings to everyone every year.

Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas tree Photo by Ksenia Chernaya/Pexel

The annual Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony

Rockefeller Center comes to life during the Christmas Season with the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree. This year the tree lighting ceremony will be on November 30. The show often features caroling and performances just the big reveal. The show is set to begin at 8pm eastern on NBC.

So if love Christmas tree as much as Kevin McCalister, then tune in or head down to Rockefeller Center today. It’s posed to be a splendid event.

Happy Holidays.