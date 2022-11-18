Important facts about this Listeria outbreak.

Clean surfaces that are in constant contact with food Matilda Wormwood/Pexel

The recent Listeria outbreak affected six states, four of which are on the East Coast. Public health officials and the CDC have voiced their concerns about this outbreak. More so, specific populations should avoid certain habits to lower the risk of increase. What do health officials want you to know? And why are specific demographic more at risk?

What the CDC knows about this Listeria outbreak.

Data, on the number of sick persons and the affected states, were collected between April 17, 2021, and September 29, 2022. To date, officials have reported 16 known cases with 13 hospitalized, one death, and one pregnancy loss. But officials believe the number of infected persons is much higher since some persons wouldn't have sought medical attention or a blood test while ill. At the same time, some who may be infected have not reported it so during to a latency period of 3-4 weeks.

Investigation into the outbreak has not identified a single common source for Listeria. However, according to CDC investigators, deli meats and cheeses are the likely sources. Investigators did uncover that five of seven persons infected in New York, bought meat or cheese from a store chain known as NetCost Market. There are only been 1 reported case in New Jersey. However, investigations are still on going.

According to the CDC, symptoms you should look for include headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance, in addition to fever and muscle aches. CDC officials are asking persons to contact their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms of Listeria.

Catherine Donnelly, a professor at the University of Vermont, explains that delis are common places listeria spreads quickly. A single contaminated piece of meat cut by a single slicer can spread the bacteria to every single slice of meat or cheese that use the same slicer.

What is Listeria and what should high-risk persons do to prevent infection?

Listeria bacteria is known as Listeria monocytogenes. According to the CDC website, it is the third most common foodborne illness in the United States with about 260 deaths annually. While it's commonly spread from contaminated meat and cheese, other foods like contaminated vegetables and fruits as well as unpasteurized milk can cause an outbreak. In fact, a previous outbreak, earlier this year, in Washington was due to contaminated Dole Lettuce.

Persons over 65 years, those with a weakened immune system, and pregnant women are most at risk of suffering from listeria. CDC officials are advising persons in these groups to follow these guidelines to reduce the risk of infection.

1. Avoid deli meats and cheese unless the food has been reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or is steaming hot. Listeria can survive in the cold refrigerator but they are killed by heat.

2. Clean counters, refrigerators, and other surfaces that may come into contact with deli meat or cheese.

CDC is advising persons who exhibits the symptoms described above after eating meat or cheese from a deli to contact their healthcare provider, especially those who are at high risk of infection.

DISCLAIMER: The author of this article is NOT a skincare or health professional. The opinions shared are inferences based on the facts researched. All facts presented were researched and extracted from haircare and health sources. All sources are supported by skincare and health professionals.