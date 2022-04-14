Experts said, Abdominal fat can reduce with vegetables and liquids

How to lose abdominal fat Charles Gaudreault/Unsplash

Reducing stubborn belly fat is a challenge by itself. Health experts noticed this problem and published articles addressing specific ways to reduce abdominal fat. The health effects of abdominal fat are extensive, affecting the heart and digestive system while contributing to diseases like diabetes.

Dietitians recognize the struggle many faces trying to lose weight, specifically belly fat. Nutritionists Courtney D'Angelo, MS, RD, author at Go Wellness, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD from Balance One Supplements explain how vegetables reduce belly fat. The other important aspect of losing belly fat is finding the right exercises. 'Speed Up Belly Fat Loss In Your 40s With These Floor Exercises Trainer Says' describes five actions to help reduce stubborn belly fat.

Reduce alcohol consumption Michael Discenza/Unsplash

Two aspects of your diet healthcare experts identified that can reduce abdominal fat. First is the liquids we consume daily and second are specific vegetables that help to reduce fat accumulation.

PERRI O. BLUMBERG published 6 Drinking Habits to Melt Belly Fat, Say, Dietitians in Eat This Not That, identifying five beverages and their contribution to abdominal fat.

1. Sip green tea throughout the day

According to health experts and authors Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, green tea increase fat loss and fat burning ability, while decreasing food intake and fat forming cells. Sipping 4-6 cups daily of green tea helps shed fat due to its caffeine content.

2. Skip the alcohol for a few days

The term "beer belly" was coined from the practice of topping off your wine glass and beer mugs in one go. Alcohol has high caloric content, and too much add extra fat to the abdomen. Instead, registered dietitian Kim Yawitz, RD, suggests a single-serve drink at one sitting to prevent a 'beer belly.'

3. Add more water to your liquid diet

How much water do you consume daily? Do you know, or have you ever measured? Kim Yawitz proved that water helps to increase the body's ability to burn fat and may have the ability to suppress appetite. A study showed that overweight women who drank 500mL of water before meals saw significant weight loss after eight weeks.

Sufficient proteins in the diet help to curb hungry by keeping you full longer. Proteins are an essential part of lean muscle and increase metabolism, explains nutritionists Lakatos and Shames. Adding plant proteins to your morning smoothies supplies appropriate amounts for breakfast, thus setting the protein consumption for the day.

Vegetables that can help to reduce abdominal fat. Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Samantha Boesch published an interesting article on Eat This, Not That website sharing the benefits of four tasty vegetables that can reduce abdominal fat.

1. Broccoli

Health and Nutrition expert Courtney D'Angelo contains nutrients that may promote the loss of belly fat, for example, vitamin C, Calcium, and Chromium. Its high carb content reduces weight loss by keeping you full longer, provides energy, and reduces fat intake.

2. Carrots

Carrots increase the rate of metabolism and, by extension, the ability to reduce abdominal fats. Carrots have a high TEF, Thermogenic effect of food. TEF is the number of calories a food consumed during digestion. Carrots' TEF helps to burn more calories reducing fat.

3. Red Bell peppers

Red bell peppers are low in calories and high in nutrients which keeps you full longer and reduces overeating. More so, high fiber and capsaicin make bell peppers an excellent weight vegetable, according to Trista Best.

4. Spinach

Spinach is high in fiber and nutrients and helps with digestion. D'Angelo explains that spinach's high vitamin K content sometimes supports weight reduction, including visceral fat.

In a Nutshell

Abdominal fat is stubborn. Finding a suitable way to reduce abdominal fat is tricky. Two ways health experts say you can reduce abdominal fat are by monitoring your liquid diet and eating the right vegetables.

