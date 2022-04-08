Thrift shops has the trending styles in the Fashion Industry.

Newest fashion trend is secondhand clothes.

One of the biggest industries in the world is witnessing a long-time family tradition become a fashion trend. Over the last few years, the fashion industry has noticed a steady increase in the secondhand clothes market. So much so, that big brands have adopted a similar trend. Fashion experts and journalists in the field predict handsome returns from this new trend. Younger siblings have been making secondhand clothes a fashion statement for centuries.

How did secondhand clothes hit the Fashion market?

Over the past two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion industry has suffered. Sales of clothing plummeted with purchases focused on necessities. McKinsey, a consultancy firm, explains that three types of clothes thrived during the pandemic-comfort clothes, outdoor appeal, and whatever was online. The market was kept alive by people who choose to buy secondhand clothes. But the recent upward trend is due to affordability.

Brightly author Angelica Pizza claims secondhand shopping is 'one of the most sustainable ways to shop' due to its low environmental impact. Can the resale of preowned clothes be a profitable market? According to an article published on FIBRE2FASHION.COM, at the end of 2021, thrift shops, charities, as well as resale through various platform was worth 36 billion dollars. The market expects to expand into a 77 billion dollar industry by 2025, but that's only in the United States. Europe's secondhand clothing market value at the end of 2019 was 19 billion Euros. At the end of 2021, its value grew to 37 billion Euros. Experts expect the value to increase in the coming years.

Another article published on Brightly stated the sales report from thredUP's. According to this article, the secondhand market expected growth in the next five years is around 77 billion dollars. GlobalData report predicts that American consumers would spend $353.9 billion on secondhand merchandise.


Well-known brands are also entering the market.

Famous fashion brands are contributing to the secondhand market.

Liz Power, the owner of Awoke Vintage in Brooklyn, New York states, 'secondhand fashion has changed mainstream fashion for the better.' According to Power, brands like ASOS, Urban Outfitters, and Norstrom have joined the secondhand fashion industry. Other resale and third-party companies like The RealReal, Thredup, eBay, and Vinted hold 25-30 percent share and contribute to the market's growth. The online thrift shop ThredUP, by 2025, is expected to have a net worth of $77 billion.

The secondhand fashion industry also has environmental benefits. Promoting a 'circular economy' eliminates the need for unsustainable synthetic fibers and toxins, avoiding air and water pollution.

In a Nutshell.

The secondhand fashion market is indeed a growing industry. Male resale stores saw significant profit at the end of 2021, with more growth expected over the next five years. The online platform is expected to push the growth of this industry. Secondhand clothes are not only affordable but also reduce environmental pollution.

