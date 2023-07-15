Assisted Living, yes or no? When what your aging parents need is not what they want

Lisa S. Gerard

Role reversal angst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dbul_0nRb28Ls00
aging mother and daughterPhoto byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash

In December 2022, I packed up my home in Florida and put everything in storage. My grandson and I were willingly tasked with caring for my mom, plagued by falls and illnesses.

I had no idea how long and emotionally draining our visit would be - it's been nine long months. Here's a peek at where we are today.

“Just get me out of here.”

Her pleading eyes lock with mine in a tug-of-war of opposing thoughts.

Assisted living, in her generation, equates to being institutionalized.

No matter that the spacious room is lovely and bright. Her favorite furnishings are a far cry from a cold facility.

I added a computer desk, a corner-tiered plant stand for family pictures, her dresser and recliner from home, and all the personal touches she would allow.

It is not enough.

I know what she wants — to be home and 65 years old. A body and mind that cooperate from the old days.

“Lisa, I have lived alone for 25 years just fine.”

She wants to be blanketed in her memories and surrounded by a lifetime of accumulated trinkets.

If only she could be home to dice tomatoes at her sink, prepare a massive quantity of gazpacho, and even can peaches.

She aches to plant perennials of purples and pinks, overflow her garden, and freely stroll the neighborhood with her dog — stopping to chat with friends.

She wants to press her finest cloth napkins and carefully pull them through her mother’s antique napkin rings to showcase across her wedding china.

She would stand back to assess the fresh flower arrangement in the center with a critical eye.

Her mind is comforted by conjuring visions from previous decades.

Crab feasts in her backyard filled with laughter (Please stop slamming the sliding door!), baking cookies with and for the grandkids, and creating festive meals with overwhelming aromas that meet guests at the front door are the occasions she wants to relive.

I want that for her, too.

In stark contrast, my mom is 85, a fall risk, currently plagued by short-term memory loss, and requires nursing assistance for pop-up medical oddities that, left unattended, can quickly become deadly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWvc2_0nRb28Ls00
Doctor's visit with MomPhoto byLisa S Gerard, author

I give the reassurances she craves and watch as her agitation softens.

Then, I lean in for a quick kiss goodbye before I leave her downstairs in the dining hall.

We have a routine.

Once I reach the reception desk by the front door, I slowly turn.

She looks like a million bucks. My mom takes great care — an impeccable dresser who never forgets her lipstick. Her hair has filled back in with soft rounded curls.

We are both fooled by her image and in a flash, I believe she is 65 years old again, too.

Our eyes meet. Hers sparkle in anticipation of my next action.

I reach my arm up and wave.

My mom smiles along with her outstretched hand, and close to a dozen others join in to respond to mine.

Visitor-starved residents wheel about with coveted treasures attached to their chairs.

Eyes dart around the lobby setting; a few reflect glassy disconnects — an unsettling vacancy.

A wake of loneliness trails behind their every shuffle as metal walkers drag against the rug runners.

I imagine that I replace their daughters who maybe can’t come by as often, or at all.

They track me and activity grinds to a halt.

Like clockwork, a sea of hands wave back.

“Bye, Miss Betty. See you later, Mr. Jack. Take care, Charlie.”

Love you, Mom.

Most days, I feel accomplished when I go — satisfied that I am keeping her safe, healthy, and socialized.

Nurses are updated, insurance claims filed, her wish list is filled from the local market, and I’ve stowed Dove chocolates in her room.

On other days I leave defeated.

The emotional elephant in the room sits on our chests — a suffocating reminder that my departure day rapidly approaches.

I must return to Florida, a thousand miles away from her, and she agrees it’s time.

We openly discuss the plan on a surface level with cut-and-dry facts.

Our facts have very different faces.

“I am leaving, Mom, not you. Not yet. Even when you get the all-clear from your cancer team, there are additional hurdles to conquer first.”

She jockeys for her position, and I for mine. Anxiety lies just under the surface, ready to boil over for both of us.

She wants to go home.

But she needs care.

My mom’s edges show through sharp replies. Though her tightness has increased in frequency, it’s unintentional. If she catches herself, an apology follows.

In my exhausted frustration, I will point out that I am on her team, almost 60, not a teenager, and doing everything I can to ensure her happiness.

My apologies ring hollow and ache.

What she wants conflicts with what she needs. An awful position, really, and a difficult time to be a caregiver.

Tremendous guilt builds inside me when I break stride and open my mouth.

I face an uncomfortable daily struggle to meet her in her reality. I don my kid gloves and confirm her potential return.

“Before I go, I will move your guest room bed here. Who knows how long you’ll stay.”

“You’ll be more comfortable on it than on this narrow hospital bed from Medicare. Even if the bed is only here for an hour, a day, or months, you deserve it.”

Her eyes spark. “Don’t you dare bring in another thing! I’ll be home soon, and I am fine,” she insists.

After all, that's what she wants.

What she needs is care.

We playfully go back and forth on the bed issue to avoid going too deep where the painful realizations simmer.

We set aside vastly different opinions for the moment, both thankful to divert to mundane topics.

Tomorrow her dialogue will shift again.

I am grateful for the tomorrows we are given.

She gathers her purse, phone, and room key for lunch, checking several times to ensure she has them.

“Did I get my key? I need my key.”

It’s in your purse, Mom.

“And my phone?”

To prove her capabilities, she moves too fast and her foot catches on the end of the bed.

We lock eyes again as I state the obvious — obvious to me, not necessarily to her.

“Your physical therapist clearly said that you need to use your walker. All the time.”

Why can’t I keep my mouth shut?

She fires back that she knows that and always uses it. I slowly retrieve it from the other side of the room and slide it toward her.

“Do you think I sold my car too quickly? I’d really like my car.”

I escort her to the dining room into a sea of many friends from her past and new ones to meet.

Once I reach the reception desk by the front door, I turn.

We lock eyes once again; hers sparkle in anticipation of my next action.

I reach my arm up and wave. “Love you, Mom.”

Grateful for the tomorrows we are given.

And, the waves.

All of them.

Disclaimer: This article was written from my personal experience with permission for informational purposes and not advice. Names are fictitious other than "Mom."

Helpful links are available. You are not alone.

Caregiving

Serving as a family caregiver, whether during a health crisis or chronic illness, is a noble, honorable and magnificent act of love. But caregiving can also be relentless, isolating and sometimes scary to have so much responsibility. So those who know the work offer their experience to help you navigate.

How Can a Caregiver Experience Freedom From Burnout?

The Importance of Managing Fatigue for Caregivers

Get the FREE NewsBreak app to enjoy your source of national news, local stories, and personal narratives. Your support is appreciated!

Follow me for more highlights from Brevard and Martin Counties in Florida.

Want to contribute your own stories on NewsBreak? Start here by using my referral link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# aging parents# assisted living# caregiver# role reversal# dreams

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer | Memoirist | Storyteller - parenting, mental health, relationships, humor

Fort Myers, FL
3K followers

More from Lisa S. Gerard

Brevard County, FL

Nobody in Court believed me; When they finally saw her with their own eyes, they were shocked

Disclaimer: This is my personal recollection of events written with permission. My 21-year-old daughter and her boyfriend were deemed unfit by the State of Florida to raise their newborn. Cases were opened and requirements needed to be met.

Read full story
Brevard County, FL

Experience Florida's wildlife, manatees, and dolphins: This kayak tour is ranked "The Best of the Best 2023"

No matter where I live in Brevard County, Florida, every neighbor is quick to share where the manatees huddle for warmth in the cooler months. Yes, I pull over and park at a canal's endpoint. It's easy for me to lose hours and marvel at the wonders of sea life.

Read full story
3 comments
Jupiter, FL

This must-visit "Taste of Paradise" waterfront restaurant guarantees fresh seafood from Florida locals

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only. Our newfound friends on the east coast of Florida kept recommending a place we 'just had to try.'

Read full story
Florida State

Experience luxury living in Florida; Do you get what you pay for in high-end apartments?

In theory, it was perfect. I took advantage of the seller's market in 2022. My home in Florida was in an amenity-packed planned community complete with 3 pools, pickle ball with tennis courts, a small 'village square' with an ice cream shop, a movie theatre, a spa, a gym, and a dining area.

Read full story
Melbourne, FL

Key West inspired Florida Restaurant offers Floribbean cuisine, award-winning drink menu

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. "Top 10 Best Happy Hours and "Top 10 Best Restaurants" in Melbourne, Florida. The food I ordered was delicious but I didn't know it was Florribean. Yes, I had to look the word up and I'll save others (willing to admit they hadn't heard the term) from having to research.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida's Seafood Restaurant and Market where “fish any fresher is still in the ocean”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Give me shellfish, give me life. The best decision I was ever part of was to head south and put up stakes in Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Keep your eyes open for Florida Man and the one thing you need to know

When I first heard about Florida Man, like most of my Boomer friends, I assumed one menace was loose in society. As long as he didn't show up in our neighborhood on the east coast, I wasn't worried.

Read full story
4 comments
Melbourne, FL

Your best Florida beach day needs these two songs, one is a little-known masterpiece

beach smilesPhoto byImage by StockSnap from Pixabay. Living in Melbourne, Florida comes with a built-in boredom buster. There is always a beach to be found. I sit in the sand with my toes in the water and stare at the Atlantic Ocean to contemplate life.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Florida driver gets an earful from 5-year-old on road safety, traffic laws, and best practices

boy in authorityPhoto byImage by Gundula Vogel from Pixabay. I don't have road rage as far as my actions or reactions. My mouth runs, but that's how I release my frustration.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

The high-risk drivers to keep an eye on when traveling north from Florida on I 95

I've lived in Florida since 2010. My mom and extended family remain firmly planted 1000 miles north. My trips back and forth can be treacherous on Interstate 95. I categorize drivers for ease of explanation.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Blue? I paid $100 to listen to my doctor complain, and left with no treatment plan or care

frustrated womanPhoto byImage by Pexels from Pixabay. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This is simply my personal experience and not a substitute for medical advice.

Read full story
3 comments

This ideal retirement plan was a great success for 7 friends and now they live their best lives

No matter where I hang my hat in Florida, friends and neighbors alike will eventually hear how my heart belongs on the east coast. Boating on the Indian River in Melbourne, Florida quickly became my favorite activity.

Read full story
2 comments
Melbourne, FL

Florida's thrilling outdoor adventure for family fun earns Travelers' Choice Award 2023

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Ask anyone what they do for fun when they visit Florida and you'll hear about theme parks, beaches, and resorts.

Read full story
1 comments
Lorton, VA

"Take the Amtrak Auto Train, it'll be fun," they said. We boarded in Florida - here's how to save time and money

Driving round trips from Florida to New Jersey to tend to my 85-year-old mother suffering from poor health, taxed my own body. "Take the auto train," they said. "It'll be fun," they said.

Read full story
6 comments
Melbourne, FL

One of Florida's Best Waterfront Restaurants is Affordable and Fun For The Whole Family

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. In 2011, we pulled the boat up to the dock, with wind-blown hair and droplets from the Indian River in Melbourne, FL, clinging to our faces.

Read full story
22 comments

Man behaves poorly and the woman gets blamed - We must speak up instead of normalizing this outrage

Whether you're a wife, mother, employee, or simply don't live under a rock, you have most likely been blamed for something unjustly for which a man was responsible. Just when I feel like society has made progress, baby steps in balance, or (gasp) equality, I get blindsided by less obvious actions from men than the notorious recent ruling by our Supreme Court.

Read full story
1 comments

Your first tattoo was a great idea and then it's all wrong, doesn't age well, and is a nightmare

All families have their whacked members. Throw in an adoptee and there are bound to be issues. Of course, I can only speak for myself. And I am a whacked adoptee. Envious of everyone I knew with a family tree and a history, I bit the bullet and created my own family crest. I envisioned it for years and felt, at 40, I could take the leap and make it permanent.

Read full story
3 comments
Melbourne, FL

This Florida Restaurant Offers The Best of Both Worlds in One Great Waterfront Location

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. "The best of both worlds" is an expression subject to interpretation. Maybe it's obvious, like indoor/outdoor seating. It also applies to surf and turf or land and sea. Maybe you prefer the contrast of day and night.

Read full story
Stuart, FL

This Waterfront Restaurant in Florida Puts The Happy in Happy Hour - Their Best Summer Specials 2023

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. My first visit to this restaurant was for lunch with a friend. We sat outside and enjoyed watching boats cruise along the water.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy