Actor Martyn Hale Cast in Babylon

Martyn Hale is a working actor who has been featured in more than several national commercials, as well as feature films. Hale was cast in the much anticipated film Babylon for his portrayal of a soldier for film, which represented ten days on set filming for the actor. Babylon stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Olivia Wilde. Hale states that Babylon is his “favorite film thus far” on which he has been an actor, taking him “a step closer to making his dreams come true, working on amazing Hollywood productions.” Stating, “Being a part of the movie Babylon has given me the strength to understand that my dreams are possible.”

Martyn Hale continued, “Filming Babylon was fun and also a lot of hard work.”

Lisa Pellegrene, author and TV and Film actress, writer and producer, as well as Hale’s publicist states,"There is a sincere authenticity that is obvious when one speaks with Martyn Hale. He is a determined and immensely talented actor.”Babylon will be released in select theaters on December 23, 2022, and will be at theaters everywhere on January 6, 2023, according to the film’s IMDb page. The film’s writer and director is Academy Award Winner Damien Chazelle.

Babylon is a drama, described as “a tale of out sized ambition and outrageous excess, as it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in Hollywood.” Babylon received a nomination for the Most Anticipated Film during the Hollywood Association Critics Mid Season Awards in 2022.

Martyn Hale’s first role as an actor was in an Eminem video filmed in Detroit, Michigan.

Hale recently filmed his role on the TV show Winning Time - The Rise of the Lakers Destiny at Warner Brothers Studio.

Martyn Hale often speaks of the importance of the “power of perseverance” in the TV and Film industry, stating, “it’s very crucial to anyone’s success on any level. Stating, “Never give up on your dreams; to persevere is the only reasonable choice that one can make.” Early on in his career, Hale appeared in Disney’s Just Kickin 'It, and ABC’s Switched at Birth, as well as movies such as The Shift and “Coldwater.” Martyn Hale was also recently featured in a Nike/Foot Locker commercial alongside NBA Star, Blake Griffin.