Nationwide Brands Like Coke And Cold Stone Create Limited-Time Flavors

Soda In A Glass David Fedulov/Unsplash

Brands nationwide are releasing new and limited-time flavors before the start of summer!

Coca-Cola recently announced a limited-edition flavor inspired by the Metaverse...the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte. The flavor is supposedly “inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible.” The can is a fun purple color. The Verge's review of the taste is less than flattering, with the reviewer describing the new soda as "sickly sweet" and "vaguely fruity."

Earlier in 2022, Coca-Cola released the limited-edition Starlight, a flavor inspired by space itself.

Buffalo Wild Wings and Doritos are introducing a new collab with their Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce. Wings flavored with this new sauce will also be sprinkled with bits of Dorito chips for a mix of crunch and sauciness.

KitKat introduced a new way to take a break with their new Blueberry Muffin flavor. This treat combines blueberry and cake batter flavors wrapped around their classic graham cookies. The new KitKats are available nationwide for a limited time in the 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar and 0.49 oz. smaller snack size.

Cold Stone Creamery and Peeps have teamed up to create a special Easter treat: Peeps Flavored Ice Cream and Peeps Shake. Try both from now until May 10 at participating Cold Stone locations nationwide.

Visit Jack in the Box to try their new Pineapple Express Shake. The new shake features soft-serve vanilla ice cream blended with pineapple flavoring and a cherry on top. The regular size costs $4.29 and contains 710 calories.

All flavors are available for a limited time!