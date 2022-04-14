Nationwide Brands Like Coke And Cold Stone Create Limited-Time Flavors

Lisa Martens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNSRl_0f3wUT6N00
Soda In A GlassDavid Fedulov/Unsplash

Brands nationwide are releasing new and limited-time flavors before the start of summer!

Coca-Cola recently announced a limited-edition flavor inspired by the Metaverse...the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte. The flavor is supposedly “inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible.” The can is a fun purple color. The Verge's review of the taste is less than flattering, with the reviewer describing the new soda as "sickly sweet" and "vaguely fruity."

Earlier in 2022, Coca-Cola released the limited-edition Starlight, a flavor inspired by space itself.

Buffalo Wild Wings and Doritos are introducing a new collab with their Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce. Wings flavored with this new sauce will also be sprinkled with bits of Dorito chips for a mix of crunch and sauciness.

KitKat introduced a new way to take a break with their new Blueberry Muffin flavor. This treat combines blueberry and cake batter flavors wrapped around their classic graham cookies. The new KitKats are available nationwide for a limited time in the 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar and 0.49 oz. smaller snack size.

Cold Stone Creamery and Peeps have teamed up to create a special Easter treat: Peeps Flavored Ice Cream and Peeps Shake. Try both from now until May 10 at participating Cold Stone locations nationwide.

Visit Jack in the Box to try their new Pineapple Express Shake. The new shake features soft-serve vanilla ice cream blended with pineapple flavoring and a cherry on top. The regular size costs $4.29 and contains 710 calories.

All flavors are available for a limited time!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# fast food# flavor# delicious# coke

Comments / 0

Published by

Personal essays, travel, entertainment, literature, mental health

702 followers

More from Lisa Martens

Report Reveals Stress Levels By State

Can the state you live in impact your stress level? The answer may surprise you!. WalletHub compared the 50 states and found some scored higher in stress than others. Four main factors were observed: work, money, family, and health-and-safety related stress.

Read full story

Boeing Crashes At Costa Rica SJO Airport

Photo by yousef alfuhigi on UnsplashYousef Alfuhigi. A DHL aircraft, flight 7216, crashed into the runway of Juan Santamaría (SJO) airport after a forced landing the morning of April 7, 2022. Fortunately, only minor injuries and no casualties are being reported.

Read full story
6 comments

Air France Flight Averts Disaster, Sparks Investigation

Photo by Léonard Cotte on UnsplashLéonard Cotte on Unsplash. French aviation investigators are investigating an April 5, 2022 incident involving an Air France Boeing 777. The aircraft, according to one pilot, was "kind of out of control."

Read full story
2 comments

Fast Food Chains Offer Special Fish Meals For Lent

During Lent, the 40 days before Easter, fast food chains across the United States offer limited-time fish dishes. Try some of these fish fast food dishes while you still can (or wait until next year):

Read full story

7 Jobs For Digital Nomads

I have been working remotely for six years, and I love it. In 2020, there were about 6 million digital nomads. In 2021, that number grew to 10 million! Join the movement with a remote job.

Read full story

Remote Workers: Apply for the Digital Nomad Visa in Costa Rica

Currently, the longest a tourist can stay in Costa Rica is 90 days. This results in tedious "border runs" for perpetual tourists or digital nomads. However, a new digital nomad visa could make border runs a thing of the past.

Read full story

Is Costa Rica Dangerous For Travelers?

Don't swim with the crocodiles!Sterlinglanier Lanier. I have been coming to Costa Rica since I was 6 years old. My family is Costa Rican and so I have a lot of ties and history here!

Read full story
75 comments

Preventing White-Faced Monkeys From Stealing Your Possessions in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

White-Faced Monkey and BabyBullterriere on Unsplash. Tourists from around the world visit Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica to view wildlife. The white-faced monkeys, or capuchin monkeys, are a huge draw. Tourists love to see them carry their babies on their backs!

Read full story

Why Do We Resist Treating Alcohol Like Poison?

I used to drink every single day. When I sold sunglasses and worked on commission, alcohol was my best friend. I could pick out the best shades for anyone, and I was excited to do it. Without alcohol, I felt dull...counting down the day, never hitting my commission.

Read full story
39 comments

Yoga's Positive (And Negative!) Impact on Trauma

When I entered my first yoga class, I was about 25. I couldn't even squat. My wrists hurt from working on my laptop. I had been in an abusive relationship, and I was triggered by the most mundane daily sounds and tasks. For years, I didn't even get food delivered, because the doorbell ringing terrified me.

Read full story

5 Steps to Turn Anxiety into Creativity

As many people with anxiety already know, anxiety is a perpetual state of living in fear of what could happen. I have had anxiety for most of my life, and I've also felt the need to be creative for most of my life.

Read full story

Toxic Relationships are Addictive.

There's a wedding, and the toxic relative is invited. You know they're going to say or do something, but what is it going to be? Will they cause a scene? Rip a wedding dress? Or will they wear white, and upstage the bride? Maybe they will go the other way, and finally be the loving mother the bride always wanted, and the whole thing will have a fairy tale ending.

Read full story
1 comments

Digging at the Root of Imposter Syndrome

Yesterday, I mentioned that I was good at something, and was immediately scoffed at. This normally would cause me to shrink. But instead, I stood my ground. "I really do think I'm good at that," I said. "You don't think so?"

Read full story

Beat Family Triggers with an Observer Mindset.

A long time ago, I read that your family can best trigger you because they're the ones who put the triggers there to begin with. It reminded me a bit of a computer hacker who put his own code into whatever he built...no matter how much time passed, he could always get in immediately.

Read full story

The People Pleaser's Pain of Having Goals

There's a reason that I am confident when I am alone, but melt down in the presence of others. I feel immediately on-edge if someone else is in the household. I am a people pleasure. I am traumatized—I learned fawn as a survival tactic. When I was young, an abusive caretaker would make me tell jokes to her friends. When one came over, she always told me to think of a joke.

Read full story

Is Wine Culture Actually Toxic?

Wine culture is tied to the idea of self-love. To go against it is almost to deprive women of joy, to commit a grave sin. Moms, have a glass of wine. You deserve it. Had a hard, long day of Zoom meetings? Have a glass of wine.

Read full story

Stress: Handle it, Or Get Rid of It?

As someone who suffers from trauma, I used avoidance as a way to cope with stress. I still do. This started to severely limit my life. Relationships were a source of stress. So was a career. So was moving—buying a house, making a plan, even taking a vacation. My avoidance created more problems: friends were angry that I couldn't commit to plans, I was unable to save, and I was unsure what I wanted to be good at. I didn't know what I wanted to do, and the idea of doing what I wanted—being a writer—was, well, stressful.

Read full story

Who Has to Learn to Exist?

Short answer: I do. People pleasers do. As a child, I was in foster care. I lived with various relatives. I eventually came to live with my biological parents, but both of them believed strongly in hustle culture. My job was school—I had to do well.

Read full story

When Believing You’re Special...Makes Things Worse.

When I was a child, I believed I was special because I had epilepsy. I hallucinated. I knew Joan of Arc was epileptic, and she was a Saint! So was I chosen by God to do something great? Would it all be revealed to me? Were my seizures really messages from God, and all those doctors were quacks and liars?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy