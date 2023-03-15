Onion Soup Mix Pot Roast

Lisa Joy Thompson

Looking for an amazing comfort food recipe? A recipe that tastes just like those mouthwatering meals your grandma made for Sunday dinner? You totally need to make this Lipton Onion Soup Mix Pot Roast Recipe!

Photo byLisa Thompson - Fun Happy Home

I love a good pot roast…and by good pot roast, I mean one that has been cooking all day so that it melts in your mouth. But I always thought that pot roasts were difficult to make.

If you’re like me, you’re going to love this easy pot roast recipe. It only takes a few minutes of prep and you’ll end up with the perfect pot roast.

This slow cooker pot roast recipe is the ultimate comfort food. And it’s quite affordable too! Since you’re cooking it for a long time in your slow cooker, you can use a cheaper cut of meat if you need to.

My preferred meat for this pot roast is a boneless beef chuck roast, but I’ve been known to use a rump roast a time or two. I’ve even used a pork roast when I couldn’t find a beef roast at the grocery store.

Lipton Onion Soup Pot Roast Ingredients

  • 3-5 lb chuck roast or whatever roast is on sale
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 4 large carrots, peeled and diced
  • 4 large celery stalks, diced
  • 2 packets Lipton Dry Onion Soup Mix
  • 2-3 cups beef broth or water (I like to use a combo of both)

How To Make The Perfect Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Place your onions, carrots and celery in the bottom of the crock pot. Top your veggies with Lipton Onion soup mix.

Next, add a cup of water and a cup of beef broth to your crock pot. Next, place roast on top of your vegetables.

If your liquid doesn’t cover your roast and veggies, add a little bit more liquid til your roast is covered.

Place your lid on your Crock pot and cook on low for 6-8 hours.

You’ll know your ready to roll when you have a tender roast that’s thoroughly cooked through.

I like to serve my pot roast shredded over mashed potatoes, so I shred the meat in this amazing pot roast recipe with a meat chopper. {If you don’t have one of these, you need it. It’s life-changing!}

If you don’t want shredded meat, skip this step. Serve over mashed potatoes!

Prepare to be bombarded with compliments when your family tastes this easy slow cooker pot roast recipe.

Don’t worry…we won’t tell your family that it’s easy to make and you didn’t spend the whole day whipping up this amazing dinner!

FAQs {Frequently Asked Questions}

Can I use baby carrots instead of regular carrots?

Sure. I’ve done this many times when I’ve been in a hurry or when I didn’t have full size carrots.

Can I use homemade dry onion soup mix instead of a packet of onion soup mix?

Sure! You know I love homemade seasoning mixes, so if you have a homemade onion soup mix recipe you love, feel free to use it in this recipe instead of using Lipton’s Recipe Secrets.

I like a creamier gravy. What can I do to make my sauce creamier?

If you were making this in a Dutch oven rather than a crockpot, I’d recommend making a roux out of your brown bits, butter and flour, but since we want this to be as easy as possible, I’d just replace one of the cups of broth with a can of cream of mushroom soup.

I want a more flavorful roast. What can I add?

You can do this one of 2 ways…add more seasoning or change your liquids. If you choose to add more seasoning, I recommend ranch seasoning. It’s my go-to for any recipe that needs a little more flavor. If you opt for changing your liquids, the sky is the limit. I know people who add red wine, beer, or chicken broth to their pot roast because they think it makes the best pot roast. You could also add a little worcestershire sauce or soy sauce to give it more flavor.

Can I add more veggies to this?

Sure. If you’re going to add more vegetables, I recommend sticking to root vegetables as they’ll hold up well in this recipe. Many people add potatoes to this, but since I like to serve my pot roast over mashed potatoes, I leave the potatoes out. {Also my husband is allergic to potatoes, so I tend to do a lot of recipes without potatoes and serve them on the side so my hubby can enjoy too.}

Should I season the roast before adding it to the crockpot?

If you want you can use a packet of our onion soup mix to season your roast before slow cooking it, but it’s not necessary. Since this has a long cook time, the meat will absorb the juices and flavors it is being cooked with.

Do I need to sear roast before adding it to the slow cooker?

You can, but it’s not necessary. Some people like to brown the top of the roast and the sides of the roast before adding it to the slow cooker, but with this Lipton Onion pot roast recipe, you don’t need to as you’ll want as much of the french onion soup flavor as possible to permeate the roast.

How do I store this pot roast?

Store the pot roast in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-4 days. I think this is just as good if not better when eaten the next day. It’s one of those delicious meals that works well as leftovers!

What To Serve With Pot Roast

I think this recipe is best served with mashed potatoes, but there are so many other things you could serve it with. You could serve it with green beans, rice, quinoa, corn on the cob, a big salad, biscuits, or any combination of the above.

Need more yummy recipes? Visit FunHappyHome.com!

Bonita Springs, FL
1 comments

2 comments

1 comments

Naples, FL

1 comments

