Amazing Chocolate Orange Muffins Recipe

Looking for a yummy Chocolate Orange Muffins Recipe? Look no further! These muffins are easy to make and they taste delicious.

If you’ve been hanging out around here for any length of time, you probably know that breakfast if my favorite meal of the day and the meal that I most often meal prep for. I love making breakfast foods that are easy to grab on a busy morning and this great recipe is perfect for that.

And while pumpkin muffins and blueberry muffins tend to be our go-to breakfast muffins, these chocolate orange muffins are a nice change of pace and are a perfect balance of tart and sweet.

While this orange chocolate chip muffin recipe was created as a breakfast recipe, it’s also perfect for a snack.

These orange chocolate chip muffins are made with real orange chunks and you can taste that freshness in every bite. Plus, they have just the right amount of chocolate chips to make them absolutely irresistible.

Give them a try! You won’t be disappointed.

Chocolate Orange Muffin Ingredients

1 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

1 egg

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup melted butter

2 whole oranges

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

How To Make Chocolate Orange Muffins

Preheat your oven to 380 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine all of your dry ingredients except sugar. I like to sift the flour before adding the baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Take one of your oranges, cut it in half and press the juice out of it. Save the juice in a small bowl.

Next, peel the other orange and slice it into bite-sized chunks. You don’t want these pieces to be too large or they’ll overwhelm your muffins.

In a medium bowl, combine egg, sugar, milk, oranges pieces, fresh orange juice, and butter.

With a hand mixer or a whisk, mix until the ingredients are well combined.

Combine the dry ingredients with your liquid ingredients. Stir til you have a slightly moist batter. Do not overmix!!!

Add chocolate chips and stir until combined.

Spoon your muffin batter into silicone or paper-lined muffin pans and place in a preheated oven.

Bake at 380°F for about 25 minutes or until your muffins are golden brown.

Remove from oven and allow them to cool on a wire rack.

FAQs {Frequently Asked Questions}

Can I use vegetable oil instead of butter?

If I have a choice, I almost always use butter in baked goods…even ones that call for oil. I love the way it makes baked good taste. However, when you use vegetable oil in this recipe, it slows down gluten formation which means your muffins will be lighter. If you’re going for a more tender muffin, opt for vegetable oil. If you’re going for a tastier muffin, stick with butter.

Which is better…silicone muffin liners or paper cupcake liners?

I like silicone better and feels that you get a more evenly cooked muffin. I’ve found that sometimes when I use paper liners, the muffins tend to get a little more burnt. With that being said, if I’m planning on making these for the kids to grab for a quick and easy breakfast, I usually use paper liners as they help to prevent a mess in the car.

Do oranges have any health benefits?

Yep. They sure do. Oranges are rich in vitamin C which can help to fight infections. They’re also high in fiber which is helpful for healthy digestion.

What is the best way to store these yummy muffins?

Allow your muffins to cool to room temperature then place in an airtight container. They’ll stay fresh for 4-5 days at room temperature or you can put them in the fridge if you’d like them to last longer.

Can you reheat these muffins?

Yep. You sure can. Place your leftover muffin in the microwave and heat for 8-10 seconds. If it’s been in the fridge, you may want to heat it a little longer.

Can I make mini muffins instead of large muffins?

Yep. You sure can. You’ll just need to use a mini muffin pan. These silicone mini muffin cups are amazing for little muffins! Please keep in mind that you’ll need to reduce the baking time so you don’t end up with crispy muffins.

Can I use white chocolate chips instead of semi sweet chocolate chips?

Yep. You sure can. You can even use milk chocolate chips or dark chocolate chips. I’m partial to white chocolate muffins, so if I was going to switch up this orange-chocolate chip muffins recipe, I’d go with white chocolate.

Can I use orange extract instead of fresh oranges?

I don’t recommend doing this. I think the fresh oranges provide a great texture and the flavor for this recipe. If you want more orange flavour, feel free to add a little bit of orange extract…and I mean a very little bit. You don’t want the orange flavor to be overwhelming!

I want these muffins to be more chocolate-y. Can I add more chocolate chips?

If you want to add loads of chocolate chips, knock yourself out.

Can I freeze these muffins?

You can freeze these chocolate orange muffins. I like to flash freeze them on a baking sheet and then store them in a freezer bag.



To flash freeze your muffins, place room temperature muffins on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze for 30-60 minutes. Once muffins are frozen, place in a ziploc bag.

Can I use orange juice instead of milk in this recipe?

Yep. You sure can. Since milk and orange juice both add moisture to recipes, you can use a 1:1 substitution. Please keep in mind that while you can substitute juice for milk, your muffins may take a little longer to fully bake.

I don’t like oranges. Can I use another fruit instead?

Sure. Just stick to a fruit with a similar water content and flavor profile so you don’t end up with muffins that have the consistency of hockey pucks or a taste that is overpowered by chocolate.

Tips for Making The Best Orange Chocolate Chip Muffins

If you want to see how your muffins are doing, turn on the oven light and look through the glass in the door. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN DOOR. {Yes, I just yelled at you.} If you open the oven door, it is very likely that you’ll end up with flat muffins. You don’t want this…so don’t open the oven door until your muffins are done baking.

Do not overmix your muffin batter. If you beat the batter like you’re making cake batter, your muffins won’t rise well and they’ll be heavy like bricks.

If you don’t want a huge mess in your oven, make sure each well of your muffin tin is no more than 3/4 of the way full.

Want muffins that are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside? Make sure you place your muffin tin in the center of the oven.

The Chocolate Orange Breakfast Muffins are a great way to start the day, and this recipe is perfect for when you’re in need of something new. Featuring fresh-squeezed orange juice, this muffin recipe is packed with flavor and nutrients, making them just what you need to fuel your body each morning. Plus they’re easy to make and pack up well for on-the-go mornings!

