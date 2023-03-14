St. Paddys Day Pop Tarts: St. Patricks Day Food Your Kids Will LOVE!

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for a St. Patricks Day Breakfast Idea, you’re going to love these St. Paddy’s Day Pop-Tarts! These easy-to-make breakfast pastries will be sure to delight your kids (and you’ll love them too!)

Photo by Lisa Thompson - Fun Happy Home

I am completely in love with our Air Fryer! It has allowed us to make so many fun recipes! Whether we’re making homemade pop tarts, a yummy air fryer dessert, or cooking french fries or onion rings, we’ve come to LOVE our Air Fryer. And this recipe is another one that doesn’t disappoint!

When I think of St. Patricks Day food, I think of things like corned beef and cabbage (EEW!). Since I’m not a fan of corned beef at all, I like to put my own spin on St. Paddy’s Day food and opt for things that are a little yummier!

St. Paddys Day Pop Tarts Ingredients

Pre-Made Refrigerated Pie Crust Dough

Jelly (I personally like strawberry or blackberry, but you can use any flavor)

Icing (I sometimes make this with cookie icing which makes them look prettier and sometimes I use vanilla frosting, buttercream frosting, or cream cheese frosting which I think tastes better)

St.Patrick’s Day Sprinkles {I regularly pick up holiday themed sprinkles when they go on sale after the holiday because sprinkles last a LONG time. I highly recommend picking up a few packs after every holiday when they’re 50% off or 75% off. There are so many things you can use them for.}

Egg

I mentioned earlier that I prefer this recipe using strawberry jelly, but my one of my kids likes it better with grape jelly. The thing that is awesome about these St. Patrick’s Day Pop Tarts is that you can customize each breakfast pastry to the individual user.

If your kiddos like grape jelly, make them with grape jelly. If you have someone who prefers rhubarb jam, you can use rhubarb jam! The sky is the limit.

I also love that these can be whipped up for any holiday…just change out the sprinkles!

How To Make This St. Patick’s Day Breakfast

Roll out the pie crust and cut out rectangles. Place 1 teaspoon of jelly or jam on every other rectangle.

Place one of your plain rectangles on top of a jelly rectangle & press the edges together with a fork.

Lightly coat each jelly-filled rectangle with egg.

Place in air fryer for 5-8 minutes at 375 degrees. I found that these breakfast pastries fry up really quickly so keep an eye on them!

Remove from air fryer, smother them in icing and sprinkle like crazy! 🙂 Serve & enjoy!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Hope you enjoy these St. Paddy’s Day Treats!

Looking to purchase an Air Fryer? Here are my recommendations!

If you own an electric pressure cooker, you may want to consider the Mealthy CrispLid. It turns your pressure cooker into an air fryer. This is perfect if you don’t want to add another cooking device to your kitchen. We have this at our house and it works great!

After sharing this recipe, we bought this Ninja Foodi Grill and Air Fryer and it gets used multiple times a week! It’s soooo worth it!