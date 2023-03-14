Fun St. Patrick's Day Activities for Families Plus Free Coloring Pages

Lisa Joy Thompson

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and it's a perfect time to celebrate with family and friends. If you're looking for fun St. Patrick's Day Activities that you can do as a family, here are some fabulous ideas.

Photo byLisa Thompson - Fun Happy Home

  1. Make Lucky Charms Donuts: Who doesn't love a tasty donut? And these donuts have some serious St Patrick's Day Flair thanks to the green frosting and the Lucky Charms marshmallows on top. They're quick and easy to make in the air fryer!
  2. Watch a St. Patrick's Day Parade: Many towns and cities celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a parade. So put on your favorite green apparel and accessories and head out to watch your local parade.
  3. Read the Story of St. Patrick: Contrary to popular belief, St Patrick's Day isn't about leprechauns and pots of gold. ;) St. Patrick's Day is named after the patron saint of Ireland, and learning about his life and legacy is a great way to connect with the holiday's history. This children's book is a great way to learn more about St. Patrick and his life.
  4. Make Rainbow Pudding Cups: Rainbows are a symbol of luck and hope, making them a perfect decoration for a St. Patrick's Day treat. Rainbow pudding cups are easy to make and are sure to delight anyone who sees them. Since they're made with store-bought pudding cups, you can have them ready in no time at all.
  5. Make St. Patrick’s Day Hot Cocoa Bombs: Hot cocoa bombs continue to be popular these days, and I think they're a fun and delicious way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the family. Not only are these hot chocolate bombs fun to make, but they also make a delicious cup of hot cocoa!
  6. Make St. Patrick’s Day Pop Tarts: While pop tarts are a classic breakfast treat, I think they also make a perfect snack. These St. Patrick's Day pop tarts are easy to make in your air fryer and you can customize them with the filling of your choice.
  7. Color some St. Patrick's Day Coloring Pages: Coloring pages are a great way to keep kids entertained and engaged, and these free St. Patrick's Day-themed coloring pages are super fun. Print out some pages and let the kids color in leprechauns, shamrocks, and other St. Patrick's Day motifs.
  8. Read St. Patrick's Breastplate Prayer: St. Patrick's Breastplate is a powerful prayer that is often associated with the saint. Reading it as a family can be a great way to connect with the spiritual aspects of the holiday. You can find the prayer here and you can even download a printable version.

Make the most of this holiday and spend quality time with the family and create lasting memories. Whether you're making delicious treats, getting creative with arts and crafts, or exploring the spiritual side of the holiday, there are plenty of fun and engaging ways to celebrate. So gather the family, put on some green, and get ready to have a great time!

Lisa is the creator FunHappyHome.com, a site that empowers overwhelmed, hot mess moms to create their own fun happy homes. She regularly shares recipes, crafts, printables, parenting tips, and more!

